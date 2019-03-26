03/26/2019: Unhappy Bump Stock Ban Day

“It was all good just a week ago…….”A Week Ago

Jay-Z feat Too $hortJay-Z Vol 2 Hard Knock Life1998.

A song about people getting convicted because former drug dealing associates turn states evidence on you.

Or, if that does not work for you…..

“If you goy time to give, I got time to think,You see it could all change in one eye-blink.When your in the troubled waters I hope you don’t sink, don’t sink, don’t sink

Trouble in the WaterDJ Honda IIDe La Soul 1998

So, it was all good just a week ago and then you eye-blink and today is March 26, 2019. Unless you called out from work, got married, have a birthday, lost a loved one……today may not mean anything to you. But, for us who are lovers of the second amendment today is D-Day; a day that marks the beginning of the loss of a freedom. March 26, 2019 is the day the Bump Stock Ban is supposed to go into effect.

I am just getting off of work at my Commonwealth of Virginia State office building. Sitting in the cafeteria with a glass of water, stuffed shells and a salad. Reading over a last minute email from Philip Van Cleave, President of the Virginia Citizens Defense League (known herein as the VCDL). For those of you who may not know the VCDL is an all-volunteer, non-partisan grassroots organization dedicated to defending the human rights of all Virginians. The right to keep and bear arms is a fundamental human right.

Here is an excerpt from the email communication

“As we wait to see if there is a last-minute general stay on the bump-stock ban, I want to give you your options in case the stay doesn’t arrive in time.

Here are your options – 1 and 2 are the safest, since the bump stocks would become contraband at midnight:

1. One of the other groups fighting the ban, the Firearms Policy Foundation, got the DC Circuit Court to apply a stay to their members only. The good news is that you can join the Firearms Policy Foundation for as little as $1 and be covered by their blanket stay. Click here for more information (many thanks to member Grover Stell for this information):

https://secure.anedot.com/firearms-policy-foundation/stop_the_bump_stock_ban_win_a_custom_fpc_m4_76?sc=sol_2019

or

http://tinyurl.com/yy5j7w98

2. Destroy the bump stock per BATFE instructions, below, and throw the remains away.

3. Turn in your bump stock to the local police for destruction. The trouble with this is that once the ban is in place, your bump stock is contraband and you could be arrested and charged, even though you are turning it in. That’s probably NOT likely, but it is entirely possible. Also, the police could simply refuse to accept the bump stock.

4. Turn in your bump stock at the local BATFE office. The trouble with this is that once the ban is in place, your bump stock is contraband and you could be arrested and charged.

EXACTLY WHAT DEVICES ARE CONSIDERED “BUMP STOCKS” AND HOW CAN I DESTROY A BUMP STOCK?

If you wonder if your device is considered a bump stock and how to destroy it, here is that information from the BATFE:

https://www.atf.gov/rules-and-regulations/bump-stocks/how-to-destroy

The seven Destruction Diagrams shows each type of bump stock and where to cut the bump stock for it to be considered “destroyed.”

All this really is maddening as we should have gotten a “stay” decision weeks ago. The lower courts took their sweet time, which is highly unusual for a matter such as this.”

Honest, law abiding gun owners are going to become criminals because of a stroke of the pen at 0000 hours (it is 2253 hours currently). Will owners of the Bump stocks turn them in? Will owners of bump stocks bury them in the back yard? Will owners of the Bump Stock stand proudly with their middle fingers up and say “fuck the tricks of the government!!!”

The left would like us all to believe this is “common sense”. As a Libertarian, I know there is a better way to reform things. It has to start with a conversation. Know that the language of the Bump Stock Ban which passed was NOT the original language of the legislation. I do recall Stacey Abrams saying that in an interview.

An earlier communication from Philip Van Cleave read as follows:

“The stay on implementation of the bump stock ban until the VCDL/GOA bump stock lawsuit is heard has been denied by the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals and an emergency appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court was filed earlier today.

There are two more lawsuits on the bump-stock ban that have gotten limited stays for parties of the lawsuit only, so it doesn’t help most gun owners. We are trying to get a stay for all gun owners.

If we cannot get the stay in place before tonight at midnight and you have a bump stock, you will have decide whether to destroy it or wait until there is a stay in place and/or a final outcome on bump stocks is determined.

The problem is that the regulation going into effect treats bump stocks as if they were a machine guns, which is total and complete nonsense. That said, possession would be a felony, exactly the same as if you owned an unregistered machine gun.

I’ll be waiting for word from our lawyers and will advise as soon as I get any updates.”

And yesterday Philip Van Cleave shared this message with members of the VCDL”

The NRA has taken a public position supporting Red Flag laws. This happened last year in May. To be fair, the NRA did want certain key things in those laws:

1) A strong due process requirement and

2) A requirement that the subject of the Red Flag law get treatment

and they should have added:

3) That anyone lying to get someone “Red Flagged” would suffer **severe** legal consequences

Here’s the problem and why we need to get the NRA to walk away from Red Flag laws: NONE of the Red Flag bills in Congress, or anywhere else, have any of those protections! Red Flag laws focus on an inanimate object (firearms) and NOT the individual who may be the real danger to himself and/or others.

And how would due process be done BEFORE the guns are confiscated? Why just guns? What about all the other weapons that a person has access to – from poisons to kitchen knives to automobiles?

Since none of the bills have what the NRA wants, making them nothing more than gun confiscation disguised as “public safety,” there is NO REASON for the NRA to remain silent.

The NRA needs to stand up and strongly OPPOSE all Red Flag bills, in Congress or elsewhere, and they need to do so ASAP!

NOTE: We are NOT calling for anyone to drop their NRA membership over this, but the NRA needs to hear from us and they need to speak out against Red Flag laws loudly and clearly.

VIDEO OF NRA’s POSITION ON RED FLAG LAWS

Here’s the video where NRA’s Chris Cox talks about support for Red Flag laws:

ACTION ITEM

1) Click here to get the NRA comment form:

https://www.nraila.org/contact-nra-ila/

2) Fill in your name, etc. Be sure to include your NRA member number if you are an NRA member.

3) Suggested subject: Oppose all Red Flag laws.

So as I always do, I forwared my email:

Greetings,

I hope my correspondence finds you in good health and spirits. As a supporter of the second amendment, I urge the NRA to strongly oppose all Red Flag laws in Congress or state legislatures!

The Red Flag bills in Congress, including S. 7, do NOT have the protections the NRA said they wanted in such a bill: strong due process and a requirement for help or treatment for the individual. Plus, these bills focus only on guns. What about all the other dangerous things that a person has access to, such as poisons, knives, automobiles, etc.?

Because of the lack of those protections, Red Flag laws are nothing but gun confiscation schemes disguised as “public safety” and the NRA needs to come out STRONGLY IN OPPOSITION to ALL Red Flag bills.

Let me know what the NRA is planning to do about Red Flag laws, as I see them as a serious and very real threat to our liberty.

Yours in Liberty,

Corey M. Fauconier Henrico County, Virginia

[email protected] (Email)

“A people without the knowledge of their past history, origin and culture is like a tree without roots.”

Marcus Garvey

Jamaican Political Leader

1887 -1940.

My question folks, what will you do when your freedom is threatened?