The election results are a bit slow from Nebraska but here is a partial result from District 32:

Tom Brandt – 2814

Senator Laura Ebke – 1867

Al Riskowski – 1262

Riskowski was the one endorsed by Governor Ricketts and it looks promising but way too early to call the race (The top two advance to the November election).

I’ll update this blog post when I hear more! (1109pm)

It is now (1113pm)

Brandt – 2945

Ebke – 2054

Riskowski – 1262

I do not have a percentage in – rather the Secretary of State’s office says this: 24 precincts out of 237 reporting and 207 out of 237 partially reporting. I am thankful they are keeping the election night excitement high in Nebraska but it is late! I would like to see Ebke get a bit closer to Brandt or even pass him but his lead keeps growing.

Now (1149 pm) with 38 precincts fully reporting and 199 partially reporting it is:

Brandt – 3401

Ebke – 2449

Riskowski – 1658

I think unless there is a hidden vote out there that comes out for the general election, Senator Ebke might be in some trouble. (The general election result in 2014 was Ebke 6102, Phil Hardenburger 5941 – yes 161 votes! with the primary being Ebke 4401 and Hardenburger 3576 – that is about a 4000 vote difference between the primary and general elections.) But…

12:11 pm EDT!

But it looks like Senator Ebke will live to fight another day – in November! The final report with all votes on (unofficial of course) is:

Brandt – 3495 (44.4%)

Ebke – 2449 (33.1%)

Riskowski – 1772 (22.5%)

You see, somebody I endorsed did actually not lose the election! LOL! Now time to figure out to see her elected in November. Anyone up for a field trip to the heartland! I’ve never been to Nebraska…

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...