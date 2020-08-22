2,000 Signatures Over The Limit For LP in VA: Sources

LP Trying for Fifty States (and DC) Again!

I have read from some places that the LP turned in nearly or about 4500 signatures. The Federal District Court in Richmond reduced the amount to 2500 after the July 13 hearing. Unless there is some weird issues and the LP did not get 100 signatures in a congressional district or many invalid signatures, it should be enough.

It may be two weeks to hear the news. Stay tuned.