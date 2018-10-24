Here is a 42 minute speech by Libertarian US Senate candidate Matt Waters on varied subjects.

Very well done for what I am listening to right now. Waters works in many sources. We need to get Waters up to ten percent and open up politics in the Commonwealth. Just pick a few minutes and listen.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

