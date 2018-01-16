Quantcast

A Certain Blogger is ON the Radio – Subject: Initiative & Referendum in Virginia!

Posted on January 15, 2018.

WAT?  Sandy was on the radio again?  It’s not quite the same as a missile warning but maybe we ought to warn the populace anyway.

This coming weekend (January 19-21) throughout most of Virginia (not Northern Virginia) Sandy is a scheduled guest on the Tertium Quids/Freedom & Prosperity Radio Network.  The network also will have it on YouTube(tm) Monday January 22.

SUBJECT:  Initiative and Referendum in Virginia, why we need it and how to get it (HJR 34 the Rasoul constitutional amendment).

Here is the grid (go to the bottom of the page) for the stations and times over this coming weekend.

I would like to thank Lynn Taylor, Zach Taylor and Joe Thomas, who was the host.  Joe had some very encouraging things to say about this blog on the air.

About Elwood Sanders

Elwood “Sandy” Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia’s first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)


Tom White Says:

Nothing is more conservative than a republican wanting to get their majority back. And nothing is more liberal than a republican WITH a majority.

