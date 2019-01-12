I have been alarmed at several of the Dems running for President: Elizabeth Warren, Beto O’Rourke and Kamala Harris. If the Dems are smart, they would draft West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin. And Joe might be available! Unless he helps Trump!

But here’s one hopeful that will get some love at this blog: Hawai’i US Representative Tulsi Gabbard. She might be the Ron Paul of the Democratic field. Don’t take my word for it: Check out these articles.

This first one warms my heart:

Is Tulsi Gabbard the next Ron Paul on foreign policy?

There is Ronulus Magnus I (President Ronald Reagan) and Ronulus Magnus II (Cong. Ron Paul). I think this is a well-deserved comparison (from Economic Collapse News):

It must be a rule of thumb in Washington to have at least two anti-war, Ron Paul-like officials every term. During Dr. Paul’s time, it was himself and Ohio Democratic Congressman Dennis Kucinich fighting the military-industrial complex. Today, it appears that it’s Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul and Hawaii Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard combating interventionism.

Here is a quote or two or three from a Jerusalem Post article:

AND…

Following Netanyahu’s controversial address to Congress in March 2015 against the Iranian nuclear deal, Gabbard issued a statement saying, “It’s unfortunate that an issue as important as preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons has been muddled by partisan politics. This is an extremely serious issue, at a critical juncture, that should not be used as a political football.”

Can you imagine a Democrat saying this:

Saudi Arabia continues to spend billions of dollars funding the spread of the Wahhabi Salafist ideology that fuels groups like ISIS, al Qaeda and other jihadist groups around the world,” she said at the time. “The U.S. must stop arming Saudi Arabia, stop fueling this fire and hold Saudi Arabia accountable for their actions.”

While I do not approve of some of Rep. Gabbard’s language about President Trump (It is time for Congress to censure its members who describe the President with a curse word.) I would like to see the debate on foreign policy with Gabbard in it.

Yes, Tulsi Gabbard has standard Dem positions. but at one time she was much more socially conservative.

When Gabbard entered politics, she was only twenty-one, and in those early years she was a social conservative, pro-life and active in the fight against same-sex marriage. She is now pro-choice and pro-same-sex-marriage: on these and other issues, she has evolved enough to be almost—but not quite—at home in the contemporary Democratic Party, which is increasingly progressive, particularly on issues of gender and sexual orientation.

Perhaps Gabbard is a proto-libertarian? Got to love this paragraph from the same New Yorker article:

Gabbard began with a personal tribute to those whose service had cost them their lives. “Like so many of you, I woke up this morning with a heavy heart,” she said. “Remembering that time in training, or downrange, when things were so crappy that all you could do was laugh, know that we had each other, and embrace the suck. We remember that last roll call, when their name was called with no response.” She talked about how she had never seen her father cry until the day she came home, unharmed, from Iraq. Anyone sitting close enough might have noticed that her eyes were gleaming. But she also sounded a note of political protest. “Too often we have found, throughout our country’s history, we have people in positions of power who make offhanded comments about sending a few thousand troops here, fifty thousand there, a hundred thousand there, intervening militarily here, or starting a war there—without seeming to understand or appreciate the cost of war,” she said. “If our troops are sent to fight a war, it must be the last option. Not the first.”

Exactly right. (Rep. Gabbard is a Iraq vet.) I like Rep. Gabbard and here is her 2020 site. I signed up for more info. If she contacted me and said in a Walter Mittyesque style, “Would you help me with my campaign, Sandy?” I’d say: I’ll pray Jesus for advice but I am open to it.” Might be fun…

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

