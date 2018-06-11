Just some musings based on my feel for the election:

Let me give you a quick update on where we stand. We have turned in 8,900 signatures to the Virginia Board of Elections. With a 77% validity rate, that equates to roughly 6,800 valid signatures.

As of right now, our campaign is hearing from every corner of the state — from Martinsville, Danville, Staunton, Williamsburg, Richmond, Charlottesville, Henrico, Roanoke, Tidewater, here in NOVA — and many others — all gearing up to help this campaign turn in 4,369 additional signatures!

If our validity rate holds, we will just cross the finish line and have a Libertarian candidate on the ballot in November. But we’re not finished yet, as folks like you are still on the ground today and tomorrow to support our campaign.

So you see, every single signature counts!

As we close out the first phase of this campaign, my last, and biggest request to you, is this:

1. If you are able to do so, please collect signatures tomorrow at your local area polling station.

2. Bring your petitions to the Virginia Board of Elections in Richmond (1100 Bank Street, First Floor, Richmond VA) before they close. We will have two notaries there who will notarize your petitions. We must turn in all petitions by 7PM ET sharp.

And, here is a bonus: we are gathering together right after 7 at the Penny Lane Pub (421 E Franklin St Richmond, Virginia 23219) for spirited conversation and celebration.