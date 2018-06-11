Just some musings based on my feel for the election:
- Del. Nick Freitas will win the GOP nomination in a 4-5% squeaker. I am afraid Bishop E W Jackson, who deserves better, will only garner about 8-10%
- I am afraid Cong. Barbara Comstock will win renomination but lose in November.
- Dan Ward will win the right to lose to Rep. Dave Brat because of his awful commercials.
- Cong. Scott Taylor will win in a walk over Supervisor Mary Jones who also deserves better.
- Ryan McAdams should win in the Fourth over Shion Fenty.
- I do not have a good feel for the Dems in the 1st or 2nd district. Probably the hopeful with the most radical ads will win here too.
- The Matt Waters petition drive will probably fall short but I hope I am wrong about that, too. Can still collect petitions for him:
Let me give you a quick update on where we stand. We have turned in 8,900 signatures to the Virginia Board of Elections. With a 77% validity rate, that equates to roughly 6,800 valid signatures.As of right now, our campaign is hearing from every corner of the state — from Martinsville, Danville, Staunton, Williamsburg, Richmond, Charlottesville, Henrico, Roanoke, Tidewater, here in NOVA — and many others — all gearing up to help this campaign turn in 4,369 additional signatures!If our validity rate holds, we will just cross the finish line and have a Libertarian candidate on the ballot in November. But we’re not finished yet, as folks like you are still on the ground today and tomorrow to support our campaign.So you see, every single signature counts!As we close out the first phase of this campaign, my last, and biggest request to you, is this:1. If you are able to do so, please collect signatures tomorrow at your local area polling station.2. Bring your petitions to the Virginia Board of Elections in Richmond (1100 Bank Street, First Floor, Richmond VA) before they close. We will have two notaries there who will notarize your petitions. We must turn in all petitions by 7PM ET sharp.And, here is a bonus: we are gathering together right after 7 at the Penny Lane Pub (421 E Franklin St Richmond, Virginia 23219) for spirited conversation and celebration.
I could not find a form petition for Waters on this email I just quoted from. BUT you can go here and get a petition form and get signatures.
Any more questions?
About Elwood Sanders
Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)
hmmm
We shall see……………
