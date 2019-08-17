A Great Libertarian who Can Win: Charlie Millner for BOCS in Campbell County

I just spoke with Michael Charles Millner, Jr., the Libertarian running for Campbell County Board of County Supervisors in Campbell County, Virginia (a southern suburb of Lynchburg) and he is an exciting candidate in a race where it sounds like he can win. (He also has a great communications director: Corey Fauconier!)

Campbell County politics are unusual: The national political parties seem less important than local groups such as Campbell First PAC (Here is their FB page – the motto is interesting: Heart, Home, Heritage – Campbell First) and their issues seem to be clustered into better salaries for local government workers (law enforcement, teachers) and providing basic services. Here is their webpage. (BTW, maybe we need a group like this in Hanover – a legal PAC – if you spend more than $500 to influence any election, you must be a state PAC.)

There is another group – a tea party group – that endorses candidates in Campbell County. I could not find any evidence yet.

Millner got into the race because two weeks out, no one was going to run for Spring Hill BOCS. There ended up being four candidates: Millner, Kenny R. Brown, Mark A. Epperson, and Preteasta B. Barksdale. I am personally pleased to see that people cared enough to seek election to avoid uncontested or no announced candidates. And Millner is an open Libertarian. Recall that no runoffs occur in the Commonwealth. 30-35% could win the seat.

I got to speak with Millner. He’s optimistic and has a clear plan to win the election. He is savvy about local politics and gave me some of the background on this situation. Local races are frequently retail; one voter at a time or one family of voters at a time. The petition drive was a nailbiter but Millner got the signatures (125) he needed just in time.

Millner is married with four children – fifteen years to six months! His wife Tina is his treasurer. He is a Baptist with a clear testimony of his walk with Jesus.

Millner ran primarily to bring clarity to local government (“Bringing Clarity” is on his signs) that there are things done without a lot of transparency and input. He is determined to increase the communications with the people.

I will keep track of this race closely. If Millner wins, he might be (I am still checking) the first BOCS member elected as an open Libertarian. (The VA LP site has a couple of town council seats cited but I could not find a BOCS seat.)