I am taking a real chance writing this and it will be reviewed at least once.
BUT
The Virginia Republican Party should not throw a big party in December – no Huffman Advance – there is nothing to celebrate. I count at least ten losses in the HOD and the three statewide candidates have been decisively defeated.
Why?
Why is Chesterfield only a thousand vote lead for Gillespie?
How on EARTH did Schuyler VanValkenburg win?
How did Henrico flip to blue?
What happened to vote rich Hampton Roads?
And Del. Villanueva? And Del. Loupassi? And Del. Yost? And all the Prince William seats?
Why so many empty delegate seats?
NO! It’s not time for a party. It’s time for a serious study of why the Republican Party keeps losing in the Old Dominion. What happened? Maybe even a mini-convention with some representatives from all regions and all factions. Subdued. Humble. Maybe move it from the Homestead. If you want hospitality suites and the like, maybe Saturday night. But we need answers. NOW!
About Elwood Sanders
Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)
But the GOPe was all paraded out on the John Fredericks radio show this morning BLAMING TRUMP for their EPIC loss of the elections last night in the New CommunistWealth of Virginia instead of blaming themselves. And there is plenty of blame to go around for starters:
John Whitbeck, John Findlay, Travis Witt, Pete Snyder, Middle Resolution Pac and that insufferable #Never Trumper Jamie Radtke, Rick Buchanan, Martha Boneta, Amanda Chase, Tom Garrett, Steve Albertson and Jeanine Martin et at The Bull Elephant, Zach Werrell and Awful Steven Brodie Tucker, Ken Cuccinelli, Shaun Kenney, Chris Shores and Daniel Bradshaw and the Boyer Brothers who lost big in Campbell County, Sioban Stolle, Eddie Whitlock, John O’Bannon, Manouli Loupassi, Ken Stolle and the Virginia Beach Mafia
and BILL HOWELL who ran the General Assembly like a TYRANT losing seats each year with his pay to play schemes and committee assignments blocking MEDICAID Expansion and Federal Dollars so that Northam and the Democrats DEFEATED the GOPe in an EPIC LANDSLIDE that they will never recover from.
The GOPe is so stupid they can’t absorb their own failures. Women Voters turned out by the hundreds of thousands to vote for HEALTHCARE and Medicaid expansion. If the Republican leadership had been at the polls instead of their cocktail parties last night they would have “seen” how and why they lost.
Trump had nothing to do with it except all the #Never Trumpers ran from him and lost Virginia by 3 more points than Trump did in 2016.
Bet Evangelist Jamie Radtke realizes today that Christians vote Democrat- it’s called Health Care. And Ralph Northam is a Virginia native son, A VMI Graduate, A Veteran and a Pediatrician.
Ed Gillespie is a Nothing Burger and RIP housewife and homeschool mom political pundit and FB warrior Jamie Radtke
May we never see her stupid FB posts again.