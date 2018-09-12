Here’s the Question:

Do you agree with Ambassador John Bolton’s assessment of the International Criminal Court?

Simple as that. Yes or No?

They can’t easily say YES – it is support for a Trump policy (this was done in the name of the President) and also the Dem base generally supports the globalist ideology behind the Court. But a NO will open them up to the charge they do not support our soldiers and officials. If they say NO: Use it in an ad: So-and-so believes our soldiers ought to be subject to trial in a foreign court.

If follow up is allowed – ask this: Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have called for foreign nations to detain former President Bush. Do you agree?

You get bonus points if you can verify the opponent is a member of one or the other.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

