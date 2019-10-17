Add Barnett to the Less Than Truthful List; Laufer Accuses her Opponent of “Peddling Insurance” (and Tells the Standard Pre-Existing Lie) and Rodman Doubles Down on her Lie in a Subtle Way

I am Weary of All the Lies

Looks like the lies continue:

Larry Barnett (D – House District 27) has decided to repeat the lie about the GOP denying the people insurance coverage based on pre-existing conditions and so did alas Debra Rodman (D – Senate District 12) although her commercial was more subtle and talked about how short-term plans undermine Obamacare. (If I had a million to spend on ads, I’d ask this question: Who Messed Up Health Care? Hint: It WASN’T the GOP!)

Ghazala Hashmi (D – Senate District 10) ran an ad implying that Senator Sturtevant helped deny health coverage for 400,000 Virginians. I thought all Americans have access to the Obamacare system, bad as it is. So I rate this a semi-lie.

I think the ad that takes the cake is: Amy Laufer (D – Senate District 17) accuses the incumbent Bryce Reeves of “peddling insurance” as if it were drugs or a scammy health care plan (like Obamacare perhaps?) and then repeats the Standard Pre-Existing Lie as well.

Here’s my advice to voters: If the Dem tells the Pre-Existing Lie – they are unworthy of your vote.