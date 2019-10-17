Add Barnett to the Less Than Truthful List; Laufer Accuses her Opponent of “Peddling Insurance” (and Tells the Standard Pre-Existing Lie) and Rodman Doubles Down on her Lie in a Subtle Way

I am Weary of All the Lies
Looks like the lies continue:
Larry Barnett (D – House District 27) has decided to repeat the lie about the GOP denying the people insurance coverage based on pre-existing conditions and so did alas Debra Rodman (D – Senate District 12) although her commercial was more subtle and talked about how short-term plans undermine Obamacare. (If I had a million to spend on ads, I’d ask this question: Who Messed Up Health Care? Hint: It WASN’T the GOP!)
Ghazala Hashmi (D – Senate District 10) ran an ad implying that Senator Sturtevant helped deny health coverage for 400,000 Virginians. I thought all Americans have access to the Obamacare system, bad as it is. So I rate this a semi-lie.
I think the ad that takes the cake is: Amy Laufer (D – Senate District 17) accuses the incumbent Bryce Reeves of “peddling insurance” as if it were drugs or a scammy health care plan (like Obamacare perhaps?) and then repeats the Standard Pre-Existing Lie as well.
Here’s my advice to voters: If the Dem tells the Pre-Existing Lie – they are unworthy of your vote.
About Elwood Sanders
Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)
