African American Pro Gun Response to The Washington Post.

Response to “Virginians weigh in on gun proposals” By Gregory Schneider of the Washington Post. Re posted in Fredericksburg dot com.

Greetings Mr. Schneider,

I hope my correspondence finds you in good health and spirits. My name is Corey Fauconier, I am a resident of Henrico County, Virginia. July 9, 2019 will mark my third time as a Lobby Day Leader with the Virginia Citizens Defense League (known herein as the VCDL).I became interested in the second amendment after a break in to my Eastern Henrico County home. My wife Mandy, was home alone with our ten pound doggie daughter Eva Elizabeth when an intruder broke in. Luckily, Eva barked to alert Mandy and she was able to grab a butcher knife from off the block.

GYour article got my attention after being shared on the VCDL Facebook page. Unfortunate. The entire angry white man thing is so main stream media. To make black people scared. I have been with members of the VCDL on past Lobby Days and I have had white men have eye opening conversations with me about guns. I have kept in touch members of the VCDL that I have met for fire arms training and chat groups on the second amendment legislation. I have recieved hugs from my white brothers who thank me for attending and pray that I would be able to speak with more people from the African American community.

I am disappointed in the reporting of gun violence and the second amendment. It is very one sided and much of it only supports the Bloomberg funded non profits. I have personally attempted to reach out to Democratic lawmakers in our Commonwealth as well as leaders from Everytown for Gun Safety and Mom’s Demand Action with no response.

I am now a Shift Supervisor Government Armed Security Officer at a Commonwealth of Virginia office building. My team and I make sure all Virginians remain safe while visiting.I invite you to come to Lobby Day with us on July 9, 2019. So you can witness the passion and kindness of my brother and sister gun owners in our Commonwealth. Please find my contact information below.

Yours in Liberty,

Corey M. Fauconier

Henrico County, Virginia