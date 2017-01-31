Quantcast

Categorized | News

Almost a HUGE Ballot Access Victory in the Old Dominion!

Posted on January 30, 2017.

Senator Adam P. Ebbin (D-Alexandria) actually introduced this bill:

Candidate petitions; number of signatures required for statewide candidates. Reduces the number of signatures that an independent candidate or a candidate for nomination by primary is required to gather on the candidate petition when seeking to qualify as a candidate for the United States Senate, Governor, Lieutenant Governor, or Attorney General from 10,000 signatures, including at least 400 from each congressional district, to 5,000 signatures, including at least 200 from each congressional district.

Excellent idea!  I just found it tonight and found that this bill actually PASSED the state senate on a 19-19 tie (Lt. Governor Northam broke the tie in the bill’s favor) BUT this happened:

01/24/17  Senate: Reconsideration of passage agreed to by Senate (34-Y 5-N)

YEAS–Barker, Black, Carrico, Chafin, Cosgrove, Dance, Deeds, Ebbin, Edwards, Favola, Hanger, Howell, Lucas, Marsden, Mason, McClellan, McDougle, McPike, Newman, Norment, Obenshain, Petersen, Reeves, Ruff, Saslaw, Spruill, Stanley, Stuart, Sturtevant, Suetterlein, Surovell, Vogel, Wagner, Wexton–34.

NAYS–Chase, DeSteph, Dunnavant, Lewis, Peake–5.

RULE 36–0.

NOT VOTING–Locke–1.

Yes it is really strange but a member of the majority can ask for reconsideration of a vote.  And the second vote was largely along party lines with my party being the bad guys again!  (However, Senator Glen Sturtevant DID vote to report it out ot committee and also voted yes.  Senator Lynwood W. Lewis, Jr., a Democrat from Norfolk and the Eastern Shore voted NO.)

Senate: Defeated by Senate (18-Y 21-N)

YEAS–Barker, Dance, Deeds, Ebbin, Edwards, Favola, Howell, Lucas, Marsden, Mason, McClellan, McPike, Petersen, Saslaw, Spruill, Sturtevant, Surovell, Wexton–18.

NAYS–Black, Carrico, Chafin, Chase, Cosgrove, DeSteph, Dunnavant, Hanger, Lewis, McDougle, Newman, Norment, Obenshain, Peake, Reeves, Ruff, Stanley, Stuart, Suetterlein, Vogel, Wagner–21.

RULE 36–0.

NOT VOTING–Locke–1.

So I do not know what happened but I will ask Senator Ebbin his take on it.  Keep ya’ posted.

However, this is a victory of sorts – a ballot access bill actually got out of committee and was actually briefly passed by a house of the Virginia General Assembly.  But it ended up defeated.

Let’s thank Senator Ebbin and Senator Sturtevant (click on the site and you’ll find a place to get their email) for their commitment to better ballot access.  As we Cubs fans were used to saying:  Wait ’til next year!

 

About Elwood Sanders

Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CommentLuv badge

Tom White Says:

Nothing is more conservative than a republican wanting to get their majority back. And nothing is more liberal than a republican WITH a majority.

Check out NewsMax!

Sign up for Virginia Right Once Daily Email Digest

No Spam - ever! We send a daily email with the posts of the previous day. Unsubscribe at any time.
* = required field

Submit a Blog Post!

Submit a Blog Post for our 'Boots on the Ground' feature

Click Here for Instructions on How to Submit a Post!  

Google Ad

Google Ad

Follow Us Anywhere!

Google Ad

The Watcher’s Council

Archives

Facebook Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
%d bloggers like this: