Amy Laufer has Decided to Get Into the Act: Same Bill, Same Lie, Different Opponent!

It’s Spreading Apparently!

Democrat Amy Laufer, running against State Senator Bryce Reeves, has said virtually identical misleading – lying, really – claims that Senator Reeves voted to deny people with pre-existing conditions health insurance and cites the SAME BILL (SB 844) Delegate Rodman does!

First Laufer attacks Reeves for what he does: Sell insurance and then says he takes money from the insurance industry so he can deny people health care for pre-existing conditions.

The short-term bill gives people choices in health insurance. While I am not blind to the argument that this will hurt customers in the long run, that is not the argument Rodman and now Laufer are making. Get in the line, Ms. Laufer for that apology.