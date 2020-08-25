An Historic Event at the DNC When Biden Was Nominated

Not What you Think

There is a historic event that occurred at the Democratic National Convention last week and it is worthy of mention.

It is this: Joe Biden from Delaware is the first major party nominee in recent history to come from a state with the minimum number of electoral votes (3).

It is interesting that Bernie Sanders also came from a three electoral vote state (Vermont) so it was likely to happen this electoral cycle and of course Sanders ran in 2016.

Almosts and nearlys: Vice President Dick Cheney was “from” Wyoming (3) (really more from Texas but he and Bush could not both be from the same state so Cheney changed his residency back to Wyoming); GOP VP nominee Sarah Palin is from Alaska (3) and Howard Dean was also from Vermont but did not win the nomination. Bill Clinton came from Arkansas with six (now five) electoral votes. Former SD Senator George McGovern was from a state that at the time had four electoral votes.

Any others? No, Hawaii has FOUR electoral votes!