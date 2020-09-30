And the Winner of the Debate is….Jo Jorgensen?

Both The President and Former VP Biden Lost

I did watch the Thrilla in Manila last evening – nope wrong century and wrong city no I did not watch that fight although Muhammad Ali was a boyhood hero.

But I was not pleased with either side.

The first “round” reminded me of that first ROCKY movie where Apollo Creed and Rocky Balboa really went at it in the first round or two – Apollo was trying to have an early knockout – and here’s the bell ringing for the end of the early round and he’s saying something like: I’m still here!

That is how President Trump came across at the end of the first subject matter.

Trump: He interrupted way, WAY too much. Note to the President’s handlers: Tell him to stop. Take a breath. Use his time to write down your thoughts – organize your thoughts. Bring out your record of accomplishment. On race, he did not even mention the First Step Act, the aid to the HBCUs (I am still skeptical about but everybody else has their hand out…) and his new Platinum Plan to help the Black community.

Biden: Slipped way in the back was a promise to pay Brazil 20 BILLION dollars (Betcha I know who is paying for that! You and me if we pay taxes – although he did say it would be a collection among the developed nations) to keep the rain forest. The President should have turned to Biden and if he is going to interrupt make the point: That coming from the taxpayers now that you are going to undo my tax cut? Are we paying Brazil? That kind of thinking on climate is exactly why I left Paris.

Trump: The President does not have a clue or cannot articulate the real issue inherent in climate: personal freedom and national sovereignty. He could have said: The climate people will take your jobs, tell you what kind of car and light bulb and compost pile you will have and we will answer to – and maybe pay money to foreigners in reparations. Look at California: They want to ban non-electric cars! he also should have said: I am putting America First – not answering to foreigners who want to take us to the cleaners – and would take the former VP to the cleaners.

I am also disappointed in the President in not refuting the Charlottesville lie or the Atlantic lie about our soldiers more forcefully. Should have had John Bolton’s comment in his book and others who refuted the lie. Trump should also have said: Yes I condemn white supremacy and violence on the right.

Biden had a huge unforced error when he said: “I am the Democratic party.” He also admitted approving the platform. That ought to be good for a series of ads.

Biden also gave up one of his clear assets: Presidential-ness. You can’t call the sitting President a clown or say “shut up” to the sitting President. Trump was also over the top twice: Once about “smart” and once about Beau Biden who Trump thought Biden was talking about Hunter Biden.

As TV it was great. As informing undecided voters it was awful. I would have asked: Anyone else on the ballot in all 50 states? Well, yes, there is one: Libertarian Jo Jorgensen.