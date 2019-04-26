Another Bad UN Treaty Bites the Dust! Needs a Victory Lap!

Another Victory Lap at the Sanders home today: President Trump announces that the USA will renounce the prior President’s signature on the United Nations Small Arms Treaty. Here’s the tweet:

“Under my Administration, we will never surrender American sovereignty to anyone. We will never allow foreign bureaucrats to trample on your Second Amendment freedoms. And that is why my Administration will never ratify the UN Arms Trade Treaty.”

Libs everywhere have their hair on fire:

Rachel Maddow at MSNBC:

The Arms Trade Treaty would not affect Americans’ Second Amendment rights at all. If ratified, the measure would have literally no bearing on existing U.S. gun laws, and it would place no new limits on consumer access to firearms or individual ownership of guns. Period. Full stop.

Here is a useful refutation of this treaty. More hair on fire:

The chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee announced Friday that the panel will hold a hearing to examine President Trump‘s decision to pull the U.S. from an international treaty designed to regulate the global arms trade. Rep. Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) characterized Trump’s decision to abandon the United Nations Arms Trade Treaty, which the president announced earlier in the day during a speech delivered at the National Rifle Association (NRA) convention in Indianapolis, as “a politically-motivated appeasement” of the powerful gun lobbyist group that will haunt the United States diplomatically. “President Trump finds it more important to feed his right-wing base than to exercise U.S. leadership on the world stage,” Engel said in a statement.

So a sweet tea toast to another Bad UN (redundant!) Treaty biting the dust. To my anti-Trump so-called conservatives ask yourself the question: Would President Jeb Bush have done this? To ask the question is to answer it.

