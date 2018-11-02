Libertarian Aaron Aylward is running for one of two seats in the 6th District in South Dakota.

There are two GOP incumbents and two Dem challengers and then there’s Aaron!

The LP has targeted this race – this is a brilliant strategy – and if the party gets more money they can target more races in the next years to come.

Here is a bit about Aaron:

“Ideas are very important to the shaping of society. In fact, they are more powerful than bombings or armies or guns. And this is because ideas are capable of spreading without limit. They are behind all the choices we make. They can transform the world in a way that government and armies cannot. Fighting for liberty with ideas makes more sense to me than fighting with guns or politics or political power. With ideas, we can make real change that lasts.” – Ron Paul Let’s vote for some new ideas during this upcoming midterm election. Ideas that will promote peace. Ideas that will promote an open market. Ideas that will allow people to live their lives as they wish, as long as they’re not causing harm to others. Ideas that make it easier for people to pursue happiness! Aaron’s going to make friends here quickly citing Ronulus Magnus II. His issue statement includes this: We need to look at cutting back business regulation, and occupational licensing, so that we can allow business to grow, and also create more options for the consumers. And he is pro-life: I am a believer that life starts at fertilization. There are situations where a mother’s life has to be taken into consideration, but other than that, please let the baby live! More and more pro-life followers in Christ are becoming Libertarian! (Remember Matt Waters a pro-life believer, too!) Now I would say, these issues could use more detail. But I think Aylward’s heart is right. The LP has helped Aaron knock on 5000 doors. Normally I’d say five candidates for two spots and two are incumbents is a tough hill to climb. But 5000 doors is serious grass roots effort. Here’s one more thing that seals the deal for me: More Local and State Power, Rather Than Federal Power– I want to help bring as much power back to the state of South Dakota as possible, and from there, as much power back to the local level, within the state, as possible. In my opinion, no one knows how to run their life better than they, themselves. The people of South Dakota know what’s better for themselves, compared to the folks in D.C, and the same can be said for the people of Harrisburg, Tea, Lennox, and southern Sioux Falls, knowing better than the people in some other town or city. I am glad to say RAH for Aylward! I’d vote for him if I lived in District 6.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

