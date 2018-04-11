It was bad enough several weeks ago to see Del. Chris Peace cite the Washington Post on Medicaid expansion that seemed to say Virginia did not spend enough on Medicaid and that this failure was shameful.

ICYMI "Virginia … per capita Medicaid spending is close to the bottom of the 50 states. There’s a word for a rich state whose policy suggests contempt for its least fortunate citizens: disgrace." https://t.co/vlZQu3Wnvi — Christopher K. Peace (@DelCPeace) March 20, 2018

But Del. Peace did it again:

Watch this, America. A state may be about to do something sensible, bipartisan and even humanitarian to take care of its people.

Here is the tweet:

Hey it worked! Even my tarantula 20th century stone tablet style of blogging did it the first time!

Seriously, I can tell you I am tired of these Kasich-style tweets that cite the Post (I am not sure I’d cite the Post that the Bible is true! Rest assured that is not likely…) and here is an example from CNN:

“That is a very, very bad idea, because we cannot turn our back on the most vulnerable,” Kasich said

“We can give them the coverage, reform the program, save some money, and make sure that we live in a country where people are going to say, ‘at least somebody’s looking out for me,'” he said. “It’s not a giveaway program — it’s one that addresses the basic needs of people in our country.”

Not a giveaway program? But here is National Review’s take on the Ohio program:

Kasich initially projected that 447,000 Ohioans would sign up for the Medicaid expansion by 2020. The $13 billion this would cost, he said, would be “Ohio money” he was “bringing back” to the state, warning that other states would get Ohio’s share of Medicaid-expansion money if Ohio refused it. The Congressional Research Service and Congressional Budget Office have both debunked this claim; Obamacare provided an open-ended promise of new spending for states that expanded Medicaid, not a predefined pool of expansion funding. Kasich also promised to end the expansion if costs got out of hand. Ohio’s Medicaid-expansion enrollment was 720,000 in fiscal year 2017, at an average cost of $437 million per month. Since January 2014, the expansion has cost state and federal taxpayers a total of $14.9 billion. Because Kasich so dramatically underestimated enrollment, state costs have already doubled his projections. Federal spending on Ohio’s Medicaid program (including traditional and expansion enrollees) increased by 48 percent from 2013 to this year, while state spending increased by 14 percent. Usual government welfare program – more people, more costs and less goodies from DC. (Of course we borrow from China to pay for it!) The Ohio legislature actually repealed their Medicaid expansion and of course Kasich vetoed it!

Ohio’s Republican-controlled legislature voted on Wednesday to freeze enrollment in the state’s Medicaid healthcare insurance for the poor, setting the stage for a showdown with Republican Governor John Kasich, who favors expanding the program. The proposed Medicaid freeze, which would deny coverage to hundreds of thousands of Ohio residents who lack job-related health insurance and cannot afford to purchase their own, was adopted as part of a $65 billion two-year budget plan. The measure, approved by mostly party-line votes in both chambers of the state Legislature, would prohibit enrollment of new Medicaid recipients, or re-enrollment of lapsed beneficiaries, after July 2018.

Finally, before we leave the Governor Kasich issue, let’s note who endorsed the Ohio governor for President in 2016: Delegate Chris Peace (emphasis added):

Joining Davis on the leadership team is his wife, former Senator Jeannemarie Devolites-Davis, and statewide co-chairs Sen. Emmett Hanger, Del. Glenn Davis, Del. Chris Peace, and Del. Ron Villanueva.

Here’s something else Delegate Peace supported: GO Virginia Grants.

What is a GO Virginia Grant? It is goodies given out (your and mine money of course) through regional entities that use tax payer money (state and matching local money too) for new business incubators etc. Here is the third round of grants:

2018 Round 3 Regional Per Capita Grant Awards

GO VA Region and Localities within region involved in project award Project Name GO VA Per Capita Award

Project Description Region 1: Cities of Bristol and Norton and the counties of Bland, Buchanan, Carroll, Dickenson, Galax, Giles, Grayson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise and Wythe. United Way of Southwest Virginia: Ignite Internships $250,000 The project will expand the Ignite Program throughout the region and will collaboratively align school curriculums with local employer needs. United Way of Southwest Virginia will build a web‐based platform to deliver activities that will encourage post‐secondary education and streamlined workforce credentialing, provide work‐based learning opportunities and match new graduates with local employers. Region 2: Alleghany County and the city of Covington Enhancing the Region through New Technology for Unmanned Systems $76,000 The project will implement a new drone technology training program at Dabney S. Lancaster Community College to capitalize on the Alleghany Highlands Drone Zone Initiative surrounding the development of unmanned systems facilities in the region. This new program will establish a career pathway beginning with project‐based learning opportunities for high school students and extending to four-year degree attainment through partnerships with other higher-education institutions. Region 2: Counties of Bedford and Campbell, and the city of Lynchburg. Center for Energy Research and Education (CERE) Industry Labs $300,000 The project will create a Center for Energy Research and Education (CERE) Industry Labs at Liberty University that is connected to local and regional economic development efforts. These labs will offer regional companies and institutions of higher education the facilities necessary to promote research and development as well as to foster the attraction and retention of the scientific and engineering workforce. Region 2: Cities of Lynchburg, Roanoke and Salem, counties of Roanoke and Montgomery and the towns of Blacksburg. Washington, Wise, and Wythe. Regional Acceleration and Mentorship Program (RAMP) Expansion $244,300 The project enhances and expands the reach of the Regional Acceleration and Mentorship Program (RAMP), a partnership between RBTC, the city of Roanoke and the Virginia Western Community College, which offers technology‐based startups access to classroom education, mentoring and assistance in identifying capital. Region 9: Counties of Culpeper and Fauquier. GWC Piedmont Technical Education Center $245,000 The proposed project will redevelop the former George Washington Carver High School into the state-of-the-art GWC Piedmont Technical Education Center to train machinists and welders. New Pathways Tech Inc. will operate the facility in partnership with Germanna Community College and the American Institute of Welding to train machinists and welders for the region’s advanced manufacturing industry. Total $1,115,300.00





Remember the Tip of the Iceberg corollary to Sandy’s First Law when you read this from the Governor’s email:

Local governments have committed nearly $800,000 toward the five projects.

Sounds like the bike race all over again. I also do not like the regional aspect to it. Too much like the Agenda 21 laden regional planning districts. Guess who voted for this monstrosity? (In fairness, almost everybody else did too!) Of course, Delegate Chris Peace!

Here is the list with emphasis added. (This is HB 834 [2016 Session] not SB 449 that Peace did not cast a vote on for some reason):

HB 834 Virginia Growth and Opportunity Board and Fund; established, report. floor: 04/20/16 House: VOTE: PASSAGE (90-Y 10-N)

YEAS–Adams, Aird, Albo, Anderson, Austin, Bagby, Bell, John J., Bloxom, Boysko, Bulova, Byron, Campbell, Carr, Collins, Cox, Davis, Dudenhefer, Edmunds, Fariss, Farrell, Filler-Corn, Fowler, Garrett, Gilbert, Greason, Head, Helsel, Heretick, Herring, Hester, Hodges, Hope, Hugo, Ingram, James, Jones, Keam, Kilgore, Knight, Kory, Krizek, Landes, LaRock, Leftwich, LeMunyon, Levine, Lindsey, Lingamfelter, Lopez, Loupassi, Marshall, D.W., Mason, Massie, McClellan, McQuinn, Miller, Minchew, Miyares, Morefield, Murphy, O’Bannon, O’Quinn, Orrock, Peace, Pillion, Plum, Pogge, Poindexter, Price, Ransone, Rasoul, Robinson, Rush, Sickles, Simon, Spruill, Stolle, Sullivan, Taylor, Torian, Toscano, Tyler, Villanueva, Ward, Watts, Wilt, Wright, Yancey, Yost, Mr. Speaker–90. NAYS–Bell, Richard P., Bell, Robert B., Cline, Cole, Freitas, Habeeb, Marshall, R.G., Morris, Ware, Webert–10.

Only ten brave souls said NO. I would have been 11. This is picking winners and losers. Let the market handle it.

It’s time: We need a Dave Brat. Where is the Dave Brat in the 97th?

Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA!

