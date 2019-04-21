Army Veteran to Challenge Ryan McDougle﻿

Blogger’s note: This is a press release from the Stan Scott campaign; I am glad there is an opponent in this election cycle.



Hanover resident enters the race in Virginia’s 4th Senate District

Kilmarnock – Mechanicsville Democrat Stan Scott has announced his campaign to unseat incumbent Republican Senator Ryan McDougle on Friday at a gathering of supporters in Kilmarnock on the Northern Neck. If successful, Scott will represent Virginia’s Fourth Senate District, which includes all of Caroline, Essex, Richmond, Northumberland, Lancaster and Middlesex Counties as well as parts of Hanover, Spotsylvania, King George and Westmoreland. He believes his military experience and professional background in business, economic development, and policy analysis has prepared him to understand and represent the interests of everyone in the 4th District, not just corporations and lobbyists.

Scott speaking to supporters in Kilmarnock; courtesy Stan Scott

Scott says he’s enjoyed the last months of traveling across the District meeting with and listening to voters across the political spectrum. He showed enthusiasm about the campaign.

“I will happily meet with any group or organization that can help inform policy so I can make sure I hear from and give voice to as many people in the District as I can.”

Blogger’s Note: I can say that Scott DID appear to the King William Tea Party recently.

“Quality of life in the 4th District depends on expanded economic opportunity that fits the traditions and needs of local communities, protects fisheries and oyster beds, and improves access to health care, broadband internet services, and infrastructure investment. We have to protect the water supply and family farms from corporate energy and agricultural interests,” he said.

About Stan Scott: Stan Scott retired from the United States Army in 2002 as a Sergeant First Class. During his military career Scott earned multiple awards including a Meritorious Service Medal while serving as a Tank Commander, Master Gunner, and Tank Platoon Sergeant. Scott also served Virginia for two years as Executive Director of the Virginia National Defense Industrial Authority. After leaving public service Stan built a successful business career as a consultant for two environmental service firms and formed his own small business, Crux Analytics, LLC. He holds degrees in Political Science, Economics, Public Policy and International Relations from the University of Louisville.

Blogger’s Note: While I still expect to support Senator McDougle, I am glad there is a contested race and my advice to the senator: Take Stan Scott seriously. I have spoken with him several times and he’s a solid candidate and seems to be a moderate. Scott also wants to meet libertarians, too.