Ballot Access States in 2020

There Are Many

The following states (according to the Handy Dandy Chart as revised for 2020) are ballot access for President (with percentage in parenthesis):

Arizona (5), Arkansas (3), Iowa (2), Kentucky (2), Maryland (1), New Mexico (1/2 percent), North Carolina (2 – although a political party automatically garners ballot access when it is on the ballot in 35 other states), North Dakota (5), Ohio (3), Oklahoma (2.5 – it was TEN like Virginia is STILL), Rhode Island (5 in either of last two elections), Washington (5).

The bolded states ONLY use President for ballot access. I would say it is possible that Jorgensen can get two percent in Kentucky (Johnson got 2.8) but in Washington State, Jorgensen would have to equal the Johnson five percent turnout to keep ballot access without the dreaded petitioning process.

Other states with potentially relevant races for ballot access are (again with percentage in parenthesis:

Alaska (US Senate – 3), Colorado (US Senate – 1), Georgia (1), Kansas (1), Michigan (1 percent of the vote in the previous Secretary of State’s race – just under 42,000 votes), Minnesota (5 in either of the last two statewide races), Missouri (Governor – 2 in last two elections), New Hampshire (Governor – 4), North Carolina (2 but see above), North Dakota (Governor only 5), Oregon (US Senate – 1 percent of the total vote for all the US House races), South Dakota (At large US House – 2.5 in last two elections), Texas (US Senate, Railroad Commissioner and several judgeships, including Chief Justice of the Texas Supreme Court where Mark Ash is the LP nominee against a D and a R. Ash earned over 1.6 million votes – that might be a record – in 2018 (1,614,119) and the perhaps coveted Sanders endorsement. Texas, however, UNLIKE VIRGINIA, liberalized their ballot access laws by making it TWO percent in the last five elections and Ash got just over 25% in 2018 so ballot access is assured for at least next three statewide elections no matter what happens Tuesday.), Utah (Governor and several other statewide races 2 in either of the last two elections), West Virginia (Governor – 1), and Wyoming (US House 2).

I am not this late in the evening going to handicap ballot access races but this will give us an idea about the future. Thanks again to Richard Winger at Ballot Access News for the Handy Dandy Chart