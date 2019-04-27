Categorized | News

BE THERE! Atlee Library Before 4 PM Today and Give Witness and Silent Protest to Any Change in Selection Method!

Posted on April 27, 2019.

I am told by a very reliable source that the 97th GOP District Committee will vote today to change the method of election for the delegate. It cannot be changed to a primary but to a canvass or a mass meeting.

People will not be allowed to speak but signs will be made. If I attend, I’ll bring an appropriate flag – Venezuela maybe!

So to paraphrase an old song: be there or be square! 4 pm (maybe earlier) at the Atlee Library!

Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)


Tom White Says:

Nothing is more conservative than a republican wanting to get their majority back. And nothing is more liberal than a republican WITH a majority.

