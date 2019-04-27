BE THERE! Atlee Library Before 4 PM Today and Give Witness and Silent Protest to Any Change in Selection Method!

I am told by a very reliable source that the 97th GOP District Committee will vote today to change the method of election for the delegate. It cannot be changed to a primary but to a canvass or a mass meeting.
People will not be allowed to speak but signs will be made. If I attend, I’ll bring an appropriate flag – Venezuela maybe!
So to paraphrase an old song: be there or be square! 4 pm (maybe earlier) at the Atlee Library!
About Elwood Sanders
Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)
