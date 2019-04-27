BE THERE! Atlee Library Before 4 PM Today and Give Witness and Silent Protest to Any Change in Selection Method!

I am told by a very reliable source that the 97th GOP District Committee will vote today to change the method of election for the delegate. It cannot be changed to a primary but to a canvass or a mass meeting.

People will not be allowed to speak but signs will be made. If I attend, I’ll bring an appropriate flag – Venezuela maybe!

So to paraphrase an old song: be there or be square! 4 pm (maybe earlier) at the Atlee Library!

