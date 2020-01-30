Before you Hear This On The Street…

Some might say: Not again?
I have been quiet and it is not because we did not have things to say. As that old Chinese curse is reputed to say: May you live in exciting times!
But l did place my name in (again) for the Virginia Court of Appeals seat vacated by Judge Rossie Alston who was appointed a Federal District Court judge.
WHY?
I believe in the justice system and want to make it better. i am concerned about costs of litigation, access to legal services for the poor and constitutional rights.
But I think it is inappropriate to discuss politics while this process is going on. If a reader wants to help: Contact your delegate and senator. But I will not use the blog to campaign for this seat. I might blog on an event like BREXIT (YEA! One more day!) but not domestic or state politics.
About Elwood Sanders
Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)
- Web |
- More Posts (2620)
Leave a Reply