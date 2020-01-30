Before you Hear This On The Street…

Some might say: Not again?

I have been quiet and it is not because we did not have things to say. As that old Chinese curse is reputed to say: May you live in exciting times!

But l did place my name in (again) for the Virginia Court of Appeals seat vacated by Judge Rossie Alston who was appointed a Federal District Court judge.

WHY?

I believe in the justice system and want to make it better. i am concerned about costs of litigation, access to legal services for the poor and constitutional rights.

But I think it is inappropriate to discuss politics while this process is going on. If a reader wants to help: Contact your delegate and senator. But I will not use the blog to campaign for this seat. I might blog on an event like BREXIT (YEA! One more day!) but not domestic or state politics.