Bermuda Wins First Gold Medal!

In the triathlon!

Bermuda is a tiny island in the Atlantic about 600 miles from Hatteras; you can actually take a cruise ship from Norfolk to the beautiful land. It was first populated by settlers headed to Virginia who got shipwrecked. Did they miss out or did we? Here is part of the Bermuda Tourism website. Here is one cruise offer for example purposes only. Here is an article from CBS:

Bermuda just took home the gold medal in the women’s triathlon in Tokyo — making it the smallest country to win gold at the Summer Olympics. Flora Duffy earned the gold medal in the event with a time of 1:55:36. This is the first Olympic gold medal for Bermuda, which has an estimated population of 62,034. The country is so small, it only sent two athletes to the Tokyo Games – Duffy for the triathlon and rower Dara Alizadeh.

You only need one athlete to win gold! This is so exciting! Bermuda only won one other medal – boxing in 1976 (Clarence Hill – bronze) since 1936.

Here is the medal ceremony for Bermuda and they are a part of Great Britain so they used the national anthem for Great Britain: God Save The Queen. The celebration started on Bermuda television; here is the video. It’s great to see people excitedly celebrating that elusive first medal or first gold medal. A statue? Maybe a holiday?

Bermuda gets the victory lap with the flag, the national anthem and this tout! Congrats Flora Duffy! You are already a national hero.