Biden Should Pick Senator Joe Manchin as VP

Renounce That Silly Promise to Appoint a Woman

If I were giving advice to the former Vice President, I would say:

You got to give up that silly promise to appoint a woman. I would say that there is a duty to appoint the BEST person to the job. The one who would soothe the nation if Lord Jesus forbid something happens to you and you do not complete your term. Not Susan Rice, Not Senator Kamala Harris, definitely NOT Rep. Karen Bass!, not the other women suggested (if you feel you MUST appoint a woman: Appoint Sen. Klobuchar) in the media:

Surprise everybody: Appoint West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin. Although I was disappointed that he voted to impeach Trump, at least he voted to confirm Kavanaugh to SCOTUS. He made everybody mad! Maybe the kind of President we need…

Not a radical. Was a governor. Ready to be President. The Mountaineer State’s first president (Now if the nation had voted the other way in 1924, Manchin would be the second!); not a socialist:

“If Bernie ends up being one of these frontrunners, he’ll have to moderate,” Manchin said, according to Politico. “I’m not going socialist. Never been a socialist.” “If he doesn’t change, I’ve got a dilemma there. We’ll see. But we’re talking about hypotheticals. I think there’s going to be a lot happening between now and then,” he added.

Nor favors the end of the filibuster (could use better language in public):

“The whole intention of Congress is to have a little bit of compromise with the other side,” he said. “Our job is to find common and cooling ground, if you will, to make something work that makes sense.”

I suspect President Manchin would be more liberal than I am. But he would do what’s best for the nation:

While Manchin voted to convict President Trump in the Senate impeachment trial, he is not ruling out supporting the president in the general election. “I don’t rule anything out. I really don’t rule anything out. I’m always going to be for what’s best for my country. Everybody can change,” he said. “Maybe the president will change, you know? Maybe that uniter will come out, versus the divider,” he added.

I would worry about Biden winning if Manchin was the VP selection. the progressives would scream but Biden would put himself into play for the Trump voter. The Trump voter who voted Obama in 2008 and 2012 needs to remember when the radical pick is made: Could have had Joe.