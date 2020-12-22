Black Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Major Michael Webb Fighting for Virginia: A Virginia Right Exclusive



I feel like a Black Republican, money I got comin’ in

Can’t turn my back on the hood, I got love for them

Can’t clean my act up for good, too much thug in ’em

Probably end up back of the hood, I’m like ‘**** it then’I feel like a black militant takin’ over the government

Can’t turn my back on the hood, too much love for them

Can’t clean my act up for good, too much thug in ’em

Black Republican

NAS, Feat Jay-Z

Hip Hop is Dead

Released 2006.

During my childhood in Queens, New York I listened to a DJ on air personality named Super Rockin’ Mr. Magic on 107.5 W.B.L.S. (Worlds Black Liberated Stations or World’s Best Listening Sound). He had a recorded message that would play right before the new song would get played for the first time. As I preparing this contribution, I hear that very joyful sound from my childhood.”A world, world premiere……a world, world premiere, premiere…….a world, world, premiere, premiere.”

This is a political world premiere. The main stream media is NOT picking up on this. If you are a freedom loving Virginian, you should know that the Republican Party is going through grave times in 2020. If you are a freedom loving Virginian, you should understand that our first and second amendment rights are under attack. If you are a freedom loving Virginian, you should know the mainstream media is NOT your friend. If you are a freedom loving Virginian, you should know that we at Virginia Right are going to bring you the real. You should ask yourself a serious question. As we look to elevate political figures to the next office, ask are they really a leader we can count on? Wouldn’t you expect a leader to stand up for what is right?! (No pun intended).

If you are a freedom loving Virginian, you should know the name Major Michael Webb. MIke Webb has been on the front lines in the courts challenging so called Democratic Leaders of Virginia. Major Webb is currently fighting the constitutionally of the components of the State wide orders.In a nutshell to bring the rest of the Commonwealth up to speed because you all have been shook (Hip Hop slang for scared)….your beloved Governor King Ralph Northam and State Attorney General Mark Herring are ducking service. As if both the Governor’s mansion and the Office of the Attorney General have disappeared off the face of the earth.

Mike Webb is balancing several cases. Webb shared the following with Virginia Right during a phone interview,”CL20001624: Alexandria and Mayor Wilson remain on appeal at the Supreme Court, regarding whether a justiciable controversy exists, but under Rule 5.19 they had only seven days after receiving the appeal to submit a rebuttal no more than 2,625 words. We have been on appeal since June 24th. Filing a motion to the court.””Issues raised were free exercise to engage in worship (Alexandria actually tried to deny standing because my church was in Alexandria and I live in Arlington. Ridiculous.) We also sought an as applied challenge to ease restrictions so as to create business areas where people could be found en masse, rather than going door to door. The court essentially stated that candidates are immune from infection.”



“CL20001624: the Clerk and Chambers claim that the Governor cannot be located and VDH and the Board of Elections has been closed since the beginning of the pandemic. We have requested a copy of the file to use as an exhibit in our motion to compel a grand jury in the federal court.””20-1997: Dismissed in EDVA, with permission from the Fourth Circuit. Sought a mandamus to place on the ballot under the pandemic exception but deemed moot as law because the election was over. Now, we can use that in the convention action to recognize it as the law in declaratory relief and mandamus.”



“20-1968 is the facial coverings action, as applied to polling precincts and places of worship, but also a facial challenge trying again to invalidate the entire COVID-19 response, like CL20001624 against the Governor and VDH.



“We needed to be at the Fourth Circuit for the writ of mandamus authority; so, while we are pending a decision, we are presenting an interlocutory motion to compel a grand jury on electoral fraud, the obstruction of justice, voter intimidation, and conspiracy to violate civil rights.”



Ask yourself, would we be on lockdown because of the flu?! No. Covid-19 is NOT an infectious disease.Major Michael Webb is no stranger to the campaign trail. He has several journeys down the trail which have provided him the experience to do what he is doing now……..being the best conservative activist he can be by standing up for the people. In 2018 Mike Webb ran for United States Congress Virginia District 8. In 2017, Webb ran for the Arlington Public School Board. He first ran or State Assembly in New Jersey in 1991. This first run was a record percentage for GOP. Mike Webb shared a major concern with me before the end of our phone interview. Webb said, “If Amanda Chase runs as an independent, she splits our statewide votes. We lose no matter what. And in 2021 we cannot afford to lose”

Major Michael Webb is a name you should know. He is going to be running for Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia in 2021. He has already demonstrated his willingness to fight for all Virginians. My suggestion……take a close look at Mike Webb for Governor.