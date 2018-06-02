I am reading good stuff about distiller Denver Riggleman:
From Breitbart:
Virginia distillery owner Denver Riggleman, who is running to replace the outgoing Rep. Tom Garrett (R-VA), told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview on Friday why, if elected to Congress, he would want to join the House Freedom Caucus, saying that the caucus is “focused on transparency, liberty, and fighting for the middle class.”
Riggleman said, “The House Freedom Caucus is all about transparency, individual liberties, and you know what it’s really all about? It’s about people keeping more of their money. You have a caucus that’s focused on transparency, liberty, and fighting for the middle class. When you saw what Tom Garrett did, what Jim Jordan does, what the Freedom Caucus does, it would be a very exciting caucus to join. You’re going to go war for everybody that’s trying to make a living.”
I think the Freedom Caucus is a national treasure. Need more members in the House. Good for Denver.
Riggleman said his overarching concern is minimizing government intrusion into people’s lives. His stances on social issues including gay marriage and abortion have placed him at odds with elements of the GOP. Riggleman said he has no qualms about gay marriage and that he believes abortions should be permitted in cases of rape, incest and when a mother’s health is in danger.
(BTW, my position on abortion is actually to Riggleman’s left: I favor abortion rights even if there is a serious deformity of the fetus as well as rape, incest and of course the life or serious health concerns of the mother.) I like the liberty positions. Almost ready to endorse in the US senate race – look tomorrow perhaps for that endorsement right here at Virginia Right!
Perhaps. But today I say: Yes, vote for the Republican in the Fifth District: Denver Riggleman.
Denver Riggleman is not a Republican. Riggleman is a Libertarian. If he wanted to run for office he should have run on the LIbertarian Party ticket. Until two years ago when he showed up at a Convention as a delegate for Tom Garrett for Congress, he was never a member of the Republican Party and he duped 19 Republicans into voting for him Saturday at Nelson County High School over a list of qualified Republican candidates who deserved to win.
When Riggleman gets to Washington, Virginians will see he does not support Trump’s America First Agenda. He opposes Trump’s Tariff Policy just for starters because Riggleman is a Globalist. He is a self serving politician who initially ran for Governor in 2017 on a platform to reform liquor laws in Virginia for his own profit margins at Silverback Distillery in Nelson County. When he lost his bid for Governor the Rigglemans put their Still up for Sale along with his Afton home in January of this year to move to Pennsylvania and the Republicans are sending him to Congress from Virginia?
Denver is going to be the poster child for why you don’t elect someone YOU don’t know and send them to Washington without a voting record.
The “Republicans” from the 5th District made a huge mistake Saturday and now they have to live with it.