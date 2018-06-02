I am reading good stuff about distiller Denver Riggleman:

From Breitbart:

Virginia distillery owner Denver Riggleman, who is running to replace the outgoing Rep. Tom Garrett (R-VA), told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview on Friday why, if elected to Congress, he would want to join the House Freedom Caucus, saying that the caucus is “focused on transparency, liberty, and fighting for the middle class.” Riggleman said, “The House Freedom Caucus is all about transparency, individual liberties, and you know what it’s really all about? It’s about people keeping more of their money. You have a caucus that’s focused on transparency, liberty, and fighting for the middle class. When you saw what Tom Garrett did, what Jim Jordan does, what the Freedom Caucus does, it would be a very exciting caucus to join. You’re going to go war for everybody that’s trying to make a living.”

I think the Freedom Caucus is a national treasure. Need more members in the House. Good for Denver.

And from the Virginian-Pilot:

Riggleman said his overarching concern is minimizing government intrusion into people’s lives. His stances on social issues including gay marriage and abortion have placed him at odds with elements of the GOP. Riggleman said he has no qualms about gay marriage and that he believes abortions should be permitted in cases of rape, incest and when a mother’s health is in danger.

(BTW, my position on abortion is actually to Riggleman’s left: I favor abortion rights even if there is a serious deformity of the fetus as well as rape, incest and of course the life or serious health concerns of the mother.) I like the liberty positions. Almost ready to endorse in the US senate race – look tomorrow perhaps for that endorsement right here at Virginia Right!

Perhaps. But today I say: Yes, vote for the Republican in the Fifth District: Denver Riggleman.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

