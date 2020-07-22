BLM Cucks and the Systemic Racism Lie

For those who do not know, Cuck is a derogatory term for a weak or servile man (often used as a contemptuous term for a man with moderate or progressive political views).

And if the term offends you, great. That is my intent.

Look at the cucks below kneeling to blacks, asking forgiveness for slavery, which none of the white people ever practiced nor have any of the black people ever experienced.

In fact, the odds are that the kneeling white cuck’s ancestors fought against slavery. And unless they are from a democrat lineage, who fought against the Civil Rights legislation passed over 50 years ago mostly by Republicans, they have nothing to apologize for. Most of the kneeling cucks weren’t even born when anti-discrimination legislation was being passed by mostly white’s. There were few, if any, blacks in Congress back then because of systemic racism.

The BLM movement is based mostly on the false narrative that systemic racism in rampant in the US.

Prove It!

If they could prove it, any such perpetrators would be arrested and jailed for violating US law. It does happen, don’t get me wrong. But it is not systemic. Rather, it is evil people acting on their own. And when exposed, are fired or face the justice system.

Segregation, as a matter of policy was systemic racism and allowed by laws enacted by bad people – Democrats mostly. I am old enough to recall “Whites Only” signs on bathrooms, water fountains and restaurants. That, my friends, is systemic racism. Back 25 years ago I worked at the University of Richmond. Under the raised computer floor that housed Academic Computing in Boatwright Library was a tile floor. When I pulled the floor tiles to run some cables, I was shocked to see the tiles. I was told that the computer room was built over the old “colored bathroom”. From an era when systemic racism still existed.

If we still had incidences of systemic racism, Derek Chauvin would have been patted on the back for killing Floyd. But that didn’t happen. He, and the other officers involved were charged with murder and other crimes. And pretty much everyone of every color, race and creed applauded the arrests and charges.

There is your proof that systemic racism is dead. 60 years ago, perhaps, this officer charged with murder would have been in the local cop bar yukking it up with others. But not these days.

So when someone from the now mostly white former Antifa members calling themselves BLM protesters now looks at the color of my skin or anyone’s skin and calls us racist, it is an insulting lie. A lie tossed about by crybullies and children who were indoctrinated in the madrassas we call public schools.

I am a Trump supporter and I can see all of the positive things his policies have done for blacks and, well, everyone. None of my friends are racists or white supremacists.

If they were, we wouldn’t be friends.