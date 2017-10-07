I have authority to write a BLOG endorsement for John Adams for Attorney General.
First, John Adams has a stellar background in the law. Here is a bio from a Fairfax newspaper:
Adams spent four-and-a-half years in the U.S. Navy, including a deployment to Iraq during the decade-long Operation Southern Watch. He left the Navy in 2000 to attend the University of Virginia’s School of Law.
After graduating, Adams moved to Northern Virginia and served as a clerk for U.S. Court of Appeals Judge David Sentelle for the District of Columbia Circuit from 2003 to 2004 before becoming a law clerk for Associate Justice Thomas in 2006.
Adams joined the Bush White House in 2007 as an associate counsel to the president, a role in which he primarily dealt with issues out of the Department of Defense and State Department, according to his McGuire Woods profile.
After leaving the White House in 2008, Adams returned to the Richmond area and served as a federal prosecutor for the Eastern District of Virginia with the U.S. Attorney’s office.
Adams shifted to a private practice in 2010, when he was hired by McGuire Woods.
Assistant White House Counsel, clerk to a Supreme Court Justice (a solid conservative one – Justice Clarence Thomas), partner at McGuire Woods. Few lawyers have that kind of record of accomplishment.
But Adams also has stated he would enforce and defend the laws of the Commonwealth without regard for politics.
Second, the Attorney General must defend the laws of the land and represent his client – the Commonwealth of Virginia – in an effective manner. The incumbent has abdicated this duty for partisan reasons.
In the Virginia marriage case Herring refused to defend his client and in fact brought his office in opposition to the Commonwealth’s laws and constitution. The incumbent admitted it in a debate covered by the Richmond Times-Dispatch:
“You got into this race because of what I did on marriage equality,” Herring told him. “You want to roll it back. That’s why you got into this race in the first place.”
Herring said the attorney general should stand up for LGBT rights.
“And you know what? It’s also right on the law. Every single court we were in, we won. Even a conservative Supreme Court agreed we did the right thing.”
It is not the way to handle it. First, the “conservative” Supreme Court did not sanction Herring’s refusal to defend the state’s laws and constitution. And the fact the position was upheld is not the proper analysis. The question is: Did the Commonwealth have a case?
It is similar to what happens when a criminal defense attorney appointed to defend a indigent client on appeal and cannot find any arguable error. He or she cannot abandon his or her client, instead he or she has to argue every possible point on appeal and also move to withdraw from further representation. If the point is not frivolous – and four Justices voted against gay marriage so by definition the state’s position was not frivolous – if the point is not frivolous, than the lawyer cannot withdraw but must defend his or her client.
The ethical rules governing lawyers requires a vigorous defense for a client as long as it is not legally frivolous and this comment (Comment one) to Rule 3:1 is telling:
“The advocate has a duty to use legal procedure for the fullest benefit of the client’s cause…”
Has the Attorney General fulfilled his duty in the marriage cases? No. He abandoned his client.
It is not the AG’s job to advocate for a political cause but rather his or her’s “client’s cause“. He or she is to follow the law, give sound advice, and defend the Commonwealth when necessary. If conscientiously the Attorney General decides he or she cannot do so – he or she must ask the court to appoint a special assistant attorney general to do so – and send the office the bill.
This refusal to act in another case caused actual damage.
In the Wittman v. Personhuballah case, the Commonwealth refused to appeal the decision changing the Congressional boundaries (I lost Dave Brat as a representative due to that decision. Ponder this when you consider a independent redistricting commission.) and the Supreme Court refused to give Brat and other representatives legal standing (right to participate) in the appeal. Here is what the United States Supreme Court stated as the facts of the case (emphasis added):
The Commonwealth of Virginia did not appeal. Instead,the intervenor Members of Congress appealed the DistrictCourt’s judgment to this Court. See 28 U. S. C. §1253(granting the right to directly appeal certain three-judgedistrict court orders to the Supreme Court).
***
On remand the District Court again decided that Dis-trict 3, as modified by the Enacted Plan, was an unconsti-tutional racial gerrymander. Page v. Virginia State Bd. ofElections, 2015 WL 3604029, *19 (ED Va., June 5, 2015).The court’s order set forth a deadline of September 1,2015, for the Virginia Legislature to adopt a new redis-tricting plan. Again, the Commonwealth of Virginiadecided not to appeal. And again, the intervenorMembers of Congress appealed to this Court.
The members of Congress were held not to have standing to defend their own districts. As our request for supplemental briefing, our order postponing consideration of jurisdiction, and our questions at oral argument suggested, we cannot decide the merits of this case unless the intervenor Members of Congress challenging the District Court’s racial-gerrymandering decision have standing. We conclude that the intervenors now lack standing. We must therefore dismiss the appeal for lack of jurisdiction.
A federal court has awarded $1.3 million to the attorneys who successfully sued to redraw Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District, an amount assessed partially against Virginia taxpayers and partly against current and former Republican members of Congress.
Virginia’s congressional Republicans took over the bulk of defense work in the 3rd District case, fighting to preserve lines that led to an 8-3 Republican majority in the state’s congressional delegation despite an electorate that has narrowly put Democrats into all of Virginia’s statewide elected positions.
Adams disagreed and said it wasn’t Herring’s job to go to Dulles “in the midst of a very tense and emotional situation and get in front of a bunch of microphones and feed those flames.”
Adams sided with Trump on the need for a temporary travel ban.
“I am deeply concerned about a case where we now have courts second-guessing the commander in chief on questions related to national security,” he said. “He is charged with keeping America safe, and there’s a lot going on in the world right now that has people unsettled.”
If you are a liberal or liberal-leaning independent and you say yea to all these antics the Attorney General is doing, ponder this: An extreme right-wing AG could decide to only defend laws he or she likes. And that is not the role of the Attorney General.
Attorney General Herring also has attacked Adams (ironically) for his defense of corporations, banks and others accused of breaking fraud, white-collar, or money laundering laws. From the R T-D article:
“Voters will have a stark choice,” Herring said. “And there’s some interesting things in John’s background but he doesn’t talk that much about the work that he’s done more recently. He has been part of a powerful Richmond law firm for the last seven years, and he and his team brag about how they specialize in shielding people who are involved in kickbacks, pyramid schemes, embezzlement, money laundering, tax fraud, bribery, obstruction of justice. It’s astounding.”
Herring said Adams protects the kind of people prosecutors work hard to bring to justice. “It’s like he’s trying to be the anti-attorney general.”
This attack on Adams as an attorney and how shameful it is, I blogged on this several weeks ago. But let’s ponder this:
Herring accuses Adams of helping corporations break laws. If they are breaking laws and Adams is helping them break laws, Adams must be a fabulous lawyer who can make what is not legal to be legal. Better get him when we can to be OUR lawyer!
There is a lot of gray areas in these laws (one reason to watch for over-criminalization). Now it is true: Lawyers love a loophole. But a loophole is still a lawful action – a safe harbor in what is perhaps an otherwise illegal situation.
It is also possible that these companies are NOT GUILTY of breaking laws but rather Adams is trying to help them remain LEGAL in their actions. When sued by the government, it is easy to lose and the damages are severe. Even a technical violation of law is still a violation.
Ponder this: Maybe Adams’ defense of these clients will serve the Commonwealth well as OUR advocate!
But there is a larger philosophical issue: Who is entitled to a legal defense? Herring seems to say: Corporations and banks and white-collar criminals are not entitled to a defense. Adams is more likely to say yes – everybody is entitled to a zealous defense within the bounds of the law.
The Attorney General also should not attack another lawyer for proper legal defense of clients. It is pandering to anti-lawyer prejudice and bigotry. That is shameful.
Other reasons? How about this: NARAL endorses Herring. The incumbent sounds like an advocate rather than a defender of the Commonwealth’s interest.
“Women in Virginia need to know that they have an Attorney General who will stand with them and who will fight for their reproductive freedom,” said Attorney General Herring. “I’ve been proud to work together with Governor McAuliffe to be a brick wall in defending a woman’s right to choose here in Virginia. We can’t afford to go backwards, and I’m looking forward to continuing this work in my next term.”
Again, I would say – while there is a place for the Attorney General to advocate for reform of laws there has to be an independent review of laws (The AG’s office takes questions as to legality of laws from elected officials throughout the Commonwealth – see the Code section [2.2-505] below):
A. The Attorney General shall give his advice and render official advisory opinions in writing only when requested in writing so to do by one of the following: the Governor; a member of the General Assembly; a judge of a court of record or a judge of a court not of record; the State Corporation Commission; an attorney for the Commonwealth; a county, city or town attorney in those localities in which such office has been created; a clerk of a court of record; a city or county sheriff; a city or county treasurer or similar officer; a commissioner of the revenue or similar officer; a chairman or secretary of an electoral board; or the head of a state department, division, bureau, institution or board.
Who can trust an opinion of such an partisan Attorney General as Mark Herring?
There is a strong argument that the AG should be an independent not Republican or Democrat (A Libertarian perhaps? 🙂 There’s always 2021…if the Lord has not come back by then!) but the political reality is that we will have one or the other.
So let’s sum up: The incumbent is too partisan and will not defend the state. Herring might even sue the state if the state passes laws he does not like. We cannot continue the regime of such a reckless chief lawyer.
Adams is clearly qualified and will bring a different viewpoint – what is the law and where does it lead us to and what is the state’s interest.
Hence the Virginia Right Blog officially endorses John Adams for Attorney General.
