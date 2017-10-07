I have authority to write a BLOG endorsement for John Adams for Attorney General.

First, John Adams has a stellar background in the law. Here is a bio from a Fairfax newspaper:

Adams spent four-and-a-half years in the U.S. Navy, including a deployment to Iraq during the decade-long Operation Southern Watch. He left the Navy in 2000 to attend the University of Virginia’s School of Law. After graduating, Adams moved to Northern Virginia and served as a clerk for U.S. Court of Appeals Judge David Sentelle for the District of Columbia Circuit from 2003 to 2004 before becoming a law clerk for Associate Justice Thomas in 2006. Adams joined the Bush White House in 2007 as an associate counsel to the president, a role in which he primarily dealt with issues out of the Department of Defense and State Department, according to his McGuire Woods profile. After leaving the White House in 2008, Adams returned to the Richmond area and served as a federal prosecutor for the Eastern District of Virginia with the U.S. Attorney’s office. Adams shifted to a private practice in 2010, when he was hired by McGuire Woods.

Assistant White House Counsel, clerk to a Supreme Court Justice (a solid conservative one – Justice Clarence Thomas), partner at McGuire Woods. Few lawyers have that kind of record of accomplishment.

But Adams also has stated he would enforce and defend the laws of the Commonwealth without regard for politics.

Second, the Attorney General must defend the laws of the land and represent his client – the Commonwealth of Virginia – in an effective manner. The incumbent has abdicated this duty for partisan reasons.

In the Virginia marriage case Herring refused to defend his client and in fact brought his office in opposition to the Commonwealth’s laws and constitution. The incumbent admitted it in a debate covered by the Richmond Times-Dispatch:

The ethical rules governing lawyers requires a vigorous defense for a client as long as it is not legally frivolous and this comment (Comment one) to Rule 3:1 is telling:

“The advocate has a duty to use legal procedure for the fullest benefit of the client’s cause…”

Has the Attorney General fulfilled his duty in the marriage cases? No. He abandoned his client.

It is not the AG’s job to advocate for a political cause but rather his or her’s “client’s cause“. He or she is to follow the law, give sound advice, and defend the Commonwealth when necessary. If conscientiously the Attorney General decides he or she cannot do so – he or she must ask the court to appoint a special assistant attorney general to do so – and send the office the bill.

This refusal to act in another case caused actual damage.

In the Wittman v. Personhuballah case, the Commonwealth refused to appeal the decision changing the Congressional boundaries (I lost Dave Brat as a representative due to that decision. Ponder this when you consider a independent redistricting commission.) and the Supreme Court refused to give Brat and other representatives legal standing (right to participate) in the appeal. Here is what the United States Supreme Court stated as the facts of the case (emphasis added):

The Commonwealth of Virginia did not appeal. Instead, the intervenor Members of Congress appealed the District Court’s judgment to this Court. See 28 U. S. C. §1253 (granting the right to directly appeal certain three-judge district court orders to the Supreme Court).

On remand the District Court again decided that Dis- trict 3, as modified by the Enacted Plan, was an unconsti- tutional racial gerrymander. Page v. Virginia State Bd. of Elections, 2015 WL 3604029, *19 (ED Va., June 5, 2015). The court’s order set forth a deadline of September 1, 2015, for the Virginia Legislature to adopt a new redis- tricting plan. Again, the Commonwealth of Virginia decided not to appeal. And again, the intervenor Members of Congress appealed to this Court. And there was real damage: The members of Congress were held not to have standing to defend their own districts. As our request for supplemental briefing, our order postponing consideration of jurisdiction, and our questions at oral argument suggested, we cannot decide the merits of this case unless the intervenor Members of Congress challenging the District Court’s racial-gerrymandering decision have standing. We conclude that the intervenors now lack standing. We must therefore dismiss the appeal for lack of jurisdiction.

And there may be more damage – actual harm to Virginia taxpayers!

A federal court has awarded $1.3 million to the attorneys who successfully sued to redraw Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District, an amount assessed partially against Virginia taxpayers and partly against current and former Republican members of Congress.

So much for pro bono! Some of this was perhaps caused by AG Herring’s refusal to defend the state legislature’s actions:

Virginia’s congressional Republicans took over the bulk of defense work in the 3rd District case, fighting to preserve lines that led to an 8-3 Republican majority in the state’s congressional delegation despite an electorate that has narrowly put Democrats into all of Virginia’s statewide elected positions.

It is a fair question: Will Attorney General Herring defend the actions of the Virginia legislature if Ed Gillespie becomes governor? Rather he might SUE the Governor or the legislature. He after all sued the President of the United States:

Attorney General Herring DID find opportunity to attack in court the President’s travel ban (from the Richmond Times-Dispatch reporting of the Attorney General’s first debate):

