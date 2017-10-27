I have authority to give these three HOD candidates the Official Virginia Right Blog Endorsement:

Bob Marshall in the 13th

John McGuire in the 56th

Eddie Whitlock in the 72th

That does not mean there will not be others but Tom and I have to discuss those names if any.

Why?

Bob Marshall does sometimes comes up with bills and comments I (Sandy) would not be comfortable with BUT he has integrity and seems like the swamp does not overcome him. He will fight his own party, he sued effectively a legislature and governor of his own party (over the regional transportation taxes to be enacted by an unelected board) and he won! The state supreme court agreed with Marshall.

As long as Bob Marshall is on a ballot, he has my support and I am glad the blog agrees.

John McGuire is a distinguished veteran, he has come back from terrible hardship, I know his brother Rusty well and they both seem solid conservatives, and he will not let the swamp get to him. I am glad the blog endorsed him in the primary and will do so again in the general.

Eddie Whitlock could be the kryptonite for the swamp in Richmond:

Yes, The Whitlock Test is BAAACK!

Implementing “The Whitlock Test” to Control Spending

As your next Delegate, Eddie Whitlock will apply what he calls “The Whitlock Test” to every penny of state spending. The Whitlock Test is a series of three questions that any spending proposal must pass before Eddie will support it. If the proposal fails even one question, Eddie will oppose the proposal. The three questions are:

Is the spending for a core function of government like public safety, education or roads? Is the spending for something that government does more efficiently than the private sector? Is the spending at the lowest appropriate level with all waste and redundancy removed?

From his website in fact. Let’s see if he’ll do it like he says. I think he’ll be voting NO a lot. But that is okay. We need some NOs to bad ideas. I’m still stealing Whitlock test if I ran for delegate or whatever.

So there you have it straight from the blog. Look for more stuff to come.

Sandy

From Tom:

Bob Marshall has done more work for the Conservative cause than anyone I can name in Virginia. We are very fortunate he wants to continue to work for the good of Virginia. Marshall has always been the moral compass that has pushed the Commonwealth in the right direction, even if his legislation is not passed, it still serves as a reminder to stop the leftward drift and loss of morals we all face.

John McGuire is a fellow Navy Veteran, but he was also a SEAL, which puts him head and shoulders above the crowd. He has overcome personal adversity and has always come out on top. This is the kind of tenacity we need in the House of Delegates. I first met John 8 or 9 years ago and have been very proud of this young man. He will make a great Delegate.

Eddie Whitlock is the hardest working volunteer I know. For years he has given his time and effort to so many causes, I wonder how he has time to work! But I came to know Eddie because of his work, so I know he does an amazing job by day. He will serve the people proudly.

