Blogger Confessions: Growing Up Under a Socialist Regime

I don’t often tell people this, and few know this about me. But I grew up under an oppressive socialist regime. And this is the first time I have ever written about the experience.

And as I watch the Democrats and many of today’s youth talking about how socialism is better than capitalism, I get chills up and down my spine and I have nightmares at the thought of going back to this oppressive form of domination. It is painfully obvious that those clambering for socialism really have no clue what it is really like.

So let me give you the benefit of my knowledge.

A lot of the free stuff you hear about is true. I received free housing, clothing, food, free travel arrangements and free education. I had free medical and dental whenever I needed it and I never had to pay for anything. Water, electricity, phone were all free.

That is the perfect socialist utopia today’s naive young folks all dream about. And from my experience living under socialism I can say that this is all true. But it wasn’t really all free stuff. Not exactly.

Sure I got free meals, but I was forced to eat what was served.

I got free clothes, but never the ones I wanted. I was forced to wear only clothes approved by the regime. The same was true of the housing and free utilities. The temperature was tightly controlled by the regime. Even the free television was limited to approved programs and times.

I was even told how to cut my hair and when. It was free, but…

Soon I realized that free without freedom was very expensive. The longer I lived under the thumb of this regime the more miserable I became. And the last few years of living in this utopia became intolerable. I was forced to work without pay “for the good of all”. After all, everything was “free”. (Except me.)

So one day I had had enough and I escaped. I ran as fast as I could into freedom’s outstretched arms. And I have never regretted leaving.

Now, I am able to wear what I want, eat what I want and watch TV when and whatever I want. I come and go as I please and I am so much happier than when I was trapped in that socialist environment where I had no freedom and no choices.

Sure I have had to work and earn those things I want or need, but I don’t mind. At least I am free to do that as I please.

Now I dearly loved my Socialist oppressors and they gave me what I received out of love, even if I often had no say in the matter. They were both good parents I was blessed.

But when I reached the age that I was able to work and care for myself, that is exactly what I wanted to do and what I did.

So what is the difference between a traditional family (which operated very much like a socialist government) and a real socialist regime like the left wants?

Well, first, there is no love or kindness involved in a Socialist Government. And as more an more people become dependent on government, the productive people no longer benefit from work. If my Dad were given everything by the government that they thought he needed, who would have climbed the polls to keep people’s lights on? Why should he risk his life when he gets what he needs?

So the government would force him to work like I was forced to cut the grass and clean my room.

And eventually, like in Venezuela, the free stuff would end. Gradually at first, then when it reached critical mass, the downfall is fast. No electricity, no food supplies, no trucks, no distribution and no money.

Now the Socialist government will all do well. They will have plenty.

But not us.

I am not interested in dumpster diving for my next meal – in a dumpster already picked over.

But the left never invites those they have duped to think this socialism idea out to it’s logical conclusion.

I moved out of my parents house enthusiastically, because I wanted my freedom. I was not made to live in my parents basement forever. And they loved me.

I learned that free is not cheap enough. And this is doubly true with Socialism.