Blogger Sanders is FOR Delegate Glenn Davis for the GOP Nomination for LG!

I Do Not Plan to Be a Delegate at the GOP Convention However

I was impressed with the names supporting Delegate Tim Hugo: Former state senator Dick Black, my very own senator Ryan McDougle and these other names (from emails from the Hugo campaign):

Tim Hugo has also been endorsed by Delegate Rob Bell (Albemarle), House of Delegates Caucus Chair Kathy Byron (Bedford), Del. Mark Cole (Spotsylvania), Del. Matt Fariss (Campbell), Del. Buddy Fowler (Hanover), Del. Margaret Ransone (Westmoreland), Del. Nick Rush (Montgomery), Del. Lee Ware (Powhatan), and Sen. Bill DeSteph (Virginia Beach).

So I thought I better make my views known: I respect Delegate Tim Hugo but I am FOR Delegate Glenn Davis. He should be governor. But let’s get him into the LG office and four years later Davis can run for Governor.

However, due to the possibility that the Libertarians might run a candidate for some office (I have recommended that the LP run their best candidate for LG in fact) that I will endorse here at the blog, I will not stand for delegate at the convention. I do encourage Republicans and Republican-minded voters to sign up in their local units and be a delegate for Glenn Davis. Be blessed in Jesus, Delegate Glenn Davis!