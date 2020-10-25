Blogger Sanders Voted for whom? A Libertarian? Yes

But not the one you are thinking…

I was not going to discuss this issue. Or how I voted. But I think my readers ought to know – however few there are – how I voted.

First District Congress: I like Qasim Rashid and he raises a unique issue: Making cable a public utility to get rural broadband and his legal representation of Christians under persecution. Not sure I am for the broadband issue; I admire very much his interest in persecution. I hope next spring Rashid and say Stan Scott and I can have an issue-oriented lunch on this and other issues.

BUT I voted for Republican Rob Whitman.

President: Donald J. Trump got my vote. There is too much of a chance Trump could carry the Commonwealth. It was surprisingly close last time. I wanted to vote for the Libertarian Jo Jorgensen. But not this time. The President is extremely unPresidential but he is not a globalist.

But for US Senate I had to agonize on this one. I was headed for a Gade vote until this happened:

GOP U.S. Senate candidate Daniel Gade is criticizing Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., for appointing Richmond Circuit Judge Bradley B. Cavedo to the bench as governor in 2002, calling him a “known segregationist” and a “racist judge.” *** Gade’s campaign says the candidate’s assertion — in a debate with Warner at Norfolk State University on Saturday night — is based on a column Cavedo wrote for the University of Richmond student newspaper in 1977.

So Daniel Gade is going to call a sitting judge a racist based on a 1977 editorial from college. It is a leftist tactic. I sent Gade a private communication in hopes of a response or an apology. Neither occurred.

I prayed about it. I decided I cannot vote for a person who calls a judge a racist without proof. And using the old article from 1977 is a leftist tactic. Conservatives ought not do it.

So I cannot vote for either candidate. I decided at the voting booth to write in:

Robert Sarvis

So I did vote for a Libertarian!