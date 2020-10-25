Blogger Sanders Voted for whom? A Libertarian? Yes

But not the one you are thinking…
I was not going to discuss this issue. Or how I voted. But I think my readers ought to know – however few there are – how I voted.
First District Congress: I like Qasim Rashid and he raises a unique issue: Making cable a public utility to get rural broadband and his legal representation of Christians under persecution. Not sure I am for the broadband issue; I admire very much his interest in persecution. I hope next spring Rashid and say Stan Scott and I can have an issue-oriented lunch on this and other issues.
BUT I voted for Republican Rob Whitman.
President: Donald J. Trump got my vote. There is too much of a chance Trump could carry the Commonwealth. It was surprisingly close last time. I wanted to vote for the Libertarian Jo Jorgensen. But not this time. The President is extremely unPresidential but he is not a globalist.
But for US Senate I had to agonize on this one. I was headed for a Gade vote until this happened:
GOP U.S. Senate candidate Daniel Gade is criticizing Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., for appointing Richmond Circuit Judge Bradley B. Cavedo to the bench as governor in 2002, calling him a “known segregationist” and a “racist judge.”
***
Gade’s campaign says the candidate’s assertion — in a debate with Warner at Norfolk State University on Saturday night — is based on a column Cavedo wrote for the University of Richmond student newspaper in 1977.
So Daniel Gade is going to call a sitting judge a racist based on a 1977 editorial from college. It is a leftist tactic. I sent Gade a private communication in hopes of a response or an apology. Neither occurred.
I prayed about it. I decided I cannot vote for a person who calls a judge a racist without proof. And using the old article from 1977 is a leftist tactic. Conservatives ought not do it.
So I cannot vote for either candidate. I decided at the voting booth to write in:
Robert Sarvis
So I did vote for a Libertarian!
About Elwood Sanders
Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)
