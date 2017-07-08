I had a very thrilling conversation with state senator and Lieutenant Governor candidate Jill Vogel and she agreed with me about the need for indigent defense reform – a statewide public defender system. I explained to her that the crazy quilt of jurisdictions verges of unequal justice under law.
Yes Jill gets it! She understood completely. I told her – whether she wins or not – and whether Vogel wins or not she’ll still be a state senator – I’ll seek her out next January to get her help with indigent defense reform.
Yes Jill was accompanied by First District Congressman Rob Wittman and they spoke to numerous people at the stands at the festival.
I also ran into Del. Buddy Fowler, Russ Wright and supervisors Angela Kelly-Wiecek and Sean Davis. I thanked Sean for his work on the Pole Green/Walnut Grove intersection and the need for a traffic circle at Studley/Rural Point – maybe next spring to start construction.
About Elwood Sanders
Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)
I think it’s hilarious that everything you spoke about requires increased spending. Spending that will ultimately originate from increased Federal spending. We are now spending very close to $1 BILLION dollars everyday in interest alone on our $20 TRILLION debt. When do you stop crying about programs that will ultimately suck more money out of Washington and run up a higher interest payment Sandy? Did you ask any of those politicians to do away with anything that would lower spending?
You are a lawyer, if you are so concerned about criminals breaking the law, and then getting a taxpayer funded public defender, why not go and volunteer your time as a public defender instead of trying to reach your hand into my pocket for money to throw at criminals and lawyers?
If you can’t do the time, don’t do the crime. Personally, I doubt there is any such thing as a conservative lawyer.
Agreed Mr. Lefty:
Virginia is mired in serious debt. The Commonwealth can’t afford this criminal justice reform agenda of the GOP.
Sandy has the attention span of a gnat.
He has forgotten that Tom White and VA Right Blog exposed the mudslinging by the Vogel camp in 2011 against her opponent Mark Tate for the state senate seat she currently holds. No one from Middleburg has forgotten it. She will lose in a landslide.
http://www.varight.com/news/2007-washington-post-article-on-shaun-kenney-tipping-left-wing-blogger-on-secret-indictment-of-jill-vogels-primary-opponent-mark-tate/
I think these comments deserve a new post. Thanks to both Burke Tea Party and Gene Lefty (what would i do without Gene reading our blog!) for their comments.
Wish you would write a post about YOUR REPUBLICAN PARTY led by former state senators Walter Stosch, John Watkins, and Ken Stolle who played the shell game with the VRS and who all retired collectively leaving the VRS underfunded by BILLIONs. Virginia’s DEBT ranks in the top three states.
The Democrats want MEDICAID expansion to lead the Commonwealth of Virginia down the path to bankruptcy like Illinois but
The REPUBLICANS did their part to take us there…..
Have Senator Jill Vogel explain that shell game they play each year in the General Assembly, Mr. Sanders. And when the Tea Party Patriots ran an expert on the budget situation Supervisor Ken Peterson from Goochland County for state senate last year, the GOPe led by Senator Ryan McDougle from Hanover County made sure Mark Peake from Lynchburg defeated him. Wouldn’t want anyone to expose the truth to the public about Virginia’s debt problems.
That Republican Party Pac led by Norment and Howell all those years were complicit, Mr. Sanders. Have Jill Vogel talk about that in your next blog post. We would love to hear your favorite GOPe LG candidate
explain the budget sham to the voters before November. Surely she supports Ed Gillespie’s tax cut proposals.
for all Virginians. How irresponsible of them.