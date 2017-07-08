I had a very thrilling conversation with state senator and Lieutenant Governor candidate Jill Vogel and she agreed with me about the need for indigent defense reform – a statewide public defender system. I explained to her that the crazy quilt of jurisdictions verges of unequal justice under law.

Yes Jill gets it! She understood completely. I told her – whether she wins or not – and whether Vogel wins or not she’ll still be a state senator – I’ll seek her out next January to get her help with indigent defense reform.

Yes Jill was accompanied by First District Congressman Rob Wittman and they spoke to numerous people at the stands at the festival.

I also ran into Del. Buddy Fowler, Russ Wright and supervisors Angela Kelly-Wiecek and Sean Davis. I thanked Sean for his work on the Pole Green/Walnut Grove intersection and the need for a traffic circle at Studley/Rural Point – maybe next spring to start construction.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Reddit

