Blue Virginia Should Disclose the Entire King William Tea Party Tape on Senator Amanda Chase!

I Seriously Doubt the Recorder Only Taped NINETEEN Seconds!
Blue Virginia, which is a blog I have been reading regularly, but seems increasingly shrill and inaccurate, tried to run a column saying Senator Amanda Chase implicitly threatened the police. Here is the NINETEEN Second tape.
Few if any record for 19 seconds! So I say to my counterpart on the other side: Disclose the ENTIRE TAPE. Simple as that. At worst, it was probably an attempt at humor.
About Elwood Sanders
Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)
