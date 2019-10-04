Categorized | News

Blue Virginia Should Disclose the Entire King William Tea Party Tape on Senator Amanda Chase!

Posted on October 4, 2019.

I Seriously Doubt the Recorder Only Taped NINETEEN Seconds!

Blue Virginia, which is a blog I have been reading regularly, but seems increasingly shrill and inaccurate, tried to run a column saying Senator Amanda Chase implicitly threatened the police. Here is the NINETEEN Second tape.

Few if any record for 19 seconds! So I say to my counterpart on the other side: Disclose the ENTIRE TAPE. Simple as that. At worst, it was probably an attempt at humor.

About Elwood Sanders

Tom White Says:

Nothing is more conservative than a republican wanting to get their majority back. And nothing is more liberal than a republican WITH a majority.

