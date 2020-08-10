Book Report: John Bolton’s The Room Where It Happened

Amazing

I was given (at my strong hint) for Father’s Day the John Bolton blockbuster bestseller: The Room Where It Happened

John Bolton is a hero of mine. And that has not changed with this obviously anti-Trump book. To quote a news source I trust implicitly: Gary Bauer in his End of Day reports for June 19 and June 22. (Here is how you can subscribe):

From June 19:

I know John Bolton. But I have no words to describe how I feel about what he is doing now.

From June 22:

Watching John Bolton set himself on fire as a cap to his career by fattening his bank account with a tell-all book full of lies is one of the most disturbing things I have seen in all my years in Washington.

The Bolton book is fascinating. It reads like a political thriller. I would not be entirely surprised if it is not turned into a movie. I read most of the chapters. I agree with the former National Security Advisor who should have been Secretary of State.

But in fact, he gave people who like Trump more reasons to vote for him (from page 136):

“Heretofore, said Trump (on a telephone call with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg), the US had been run by idiots, but no more. Europeans didn’t appreciate us, screwed us on trade, and we would no longer pay for the privilege, but pay only what Germany paid (to the common NATO defense).”

All I can say is – run that as a TV ad and polls will go up!

Here is the President on the European Union (from page 70):

“Trump…[was] complaining about Germany’s ‘feeding the beast’ (meaning Russia) through the Nord Stream II pipeline, moving on to the European Union (EU), which [Trump} thought treated the US horribly. * * * Trump also used a line I later heard countless times, that “The EU is worse than China except smaller, [footnote omitted] adding that the EU was set up to take advantage of the US,…”

Maybe the President reads this blog! All I can say is YAY!

So it is okay, really, to read Ambassador Bolton’s book. Trump fans will still vote for him and his haters will still vote against him. I doubt it’ll make a difference in the election. I am sorry my hero did not wait until 2021.