As we approach New Year, 2019, many of us are moving to make “change” by setting resolutions for ourselves.

Resolution: A firm decision to do or not to do something.

I originally met Carl Loser back in January of 2015. Carl Loser was the Libertarian Candidate for Virginia State Senate District 10. Carl selected me to be his Campaign Manager. We learned a great deal about life during that campaign cycle. To Virginia politics, we may be forever joined at the hip when the story is told.

Carl is still my very good friend. It is an amazing blessing to see your friends grow. I was pleasantly surprised to get a text message from Carl advising that he wrote a book entitled “Becoming the HODLer”

Carl, like most of us, was once on the hamster wheel of life. He was unhappy with his current state known as Just Over Broke (JOB). As he writes in his introduction, “I found myself stuck in what I thought to be an endless loop of financial slavery. Mentally feeling like a broke nobody.” What a horrible way to feel.

Carl goes on to to advise that, “a friend” influenced him to invest $18 into a cryptocurrency called Bitcoin. This very small investment into Bitcoin taught Carl a great deal about himself. This resulted in a resolution to learn better decision making and financial management. With my last $18, I may have put $10 of gas in my car and purchased two $2.99 bottles of Bay Bridge wine totaling $5.98 and tossed the remaining change in my car door.

Following this life changing experience (not saying Carl is financially rich) he wanted to reach others with what he learned about investing in cryptocurrency.

Since I was mediocre in economics class, let us start from the top. According to Wikipedia cryptocurrency is a digital asset which works as a medium to secure financial transactions. Cryptocurrency is decentralized as opposed to centralized currency and banking.

HODL is an acronym meaning Hold On for Dear Life. A HODLer is someone who is holding on for dear life. A HODLer stands up for what they believe even when times are rough. In order for one to become a HODLer, the individual must develop mindfulness, a willingness to learn, patience, confidence and perseverance.

The problem with many of us as we have developed a microwave popcorn manner of instant gratification. This type of being will not allow one to prosper in the investment of cryptocurrency. Carl uses a few very bright parallels to make the mindset of a successful HODLer clear.

Carl mentions the caveman and the development of fire. While discovering fire, it took risk, time and patience to master it’s usefulness. The caveman did not just put fire down after he was burned by the flame or hot embers. The caveman learned that if proper boundaries were set, he could cook, keep warm and use the light of fire to make life comfortable.

Parker Brothers Monopoly taught players to use patience to increase a slow rate of return by buying all the properties in a color scheme, building houses and hotels. Collecting all properties in a color scheme is needed to erect houses and hotels increase a landlord’s rate of return. Collecting all the colors takes patience.

During my follow up research, I found that there are over 4,000 types of cryptocurrency. An investor must complete research about the cryptocurrency they may be interested in. The fundamentals in Becoming the HODLer, will help an investor to locate the perfect cryptocurrency for them.

I think the best starting point is to look at a cryptocurrency’s white paper which is an authoritative report similar to a business plan. You would never invest in a business without the careful review of a plan.

I can safely say that reading Becoming the HODLer, has cleared my head of the fog with regards to the world of cryptocurrency. I can at least say now, I have a starting point to my research and a better understanding of the invention.

I would say that after reading the publication, I would definitely do further research and make my first attempt to invest in cryptocurrency. As I make my list of life changes or resolutions for the New Year, 2019, thanks to Carl and a few hours of reading and preliminary research, I will be joining in with my first investment into cryptocurrency. Becoming the HODLer by Carl Loser was an important rock in my foundation of understanding and guidance for my continued research in cryptocurrency. I am thankful for Carl taking the time to reduce his perspective to paper. I look forward to reading more from him in the future.



About Corey Fauconier Corey “Sage” Fauconier is a native of Cambria Heights, Queens, New York who currently resides in Henrico, Virginia. He is a graduate of Hampton University with a degree in Political Science (1994) and a Paralegal Studies Certificate (1996). Former Libertarian Candidtate for Virginia State Senate 2017. First Black Communications Chair of the Libertarian Party (2016), Hip Hop voice for the Libertarian Pary of Virginia and North Carolina.

