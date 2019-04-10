Both Sides Should Renounce Slating in the Mass Meetings

There is a unconfirmed claim from Del. Peace that he has more delegates pre-filed to the May 4 Convention:
We have won the first phase by out-filing our opponent in all three localities. Now, out opponent’s campaign refuses an agreement against voter suppression and left the option open today to slate our votes out of… https://www.facebook.com/61944743760/posts/10158451204908761/ …
Of course, I am opposed to slating by EITHER SIDE. I plan to update this post after speaking with Supervisor Wyatt.
If there is slating by either side, it will hurt the party and I will seek a conservative/libertarian alternative.
About Elwood Sanders
Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)
- Web |
- More Posts (2523)
Leave a Reply