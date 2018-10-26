Quantcast

Box Office Mojo Predicts Indivisible to be Outside the Top Ten But Maybe More Than a Million Dollars!

Posted on October 26, 2018.

Here is the Friday night early prediction by Box Office Mojo on Indivisible, the pro-Jesus movie directed by the Nazarene layman that I hope will help turn believers against useless wars!

Just outside the top ten we find Universal’s Johnny English Strikes Again in 544 theaters and Pure Flix’s Indivisible debuting in 830 locations. Neither looks as if it will top $3 million for the weekend, falling short of the weekend top ten.

If you are able, go out there and prove ’em wrong!

About Elwood Sanders

Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)


Tom White Says:

Nothing is more conservative than a republican wanting to get their majority back. And nothing is more liberal than a republican WITH a majority.

