I just saw Box Office Mojo this afternoon and it said for the first weekend:

Pure Flix’s Indivisible brought in an estimated $605,000 and is looking at a weekend around $1.6 million. The film received an “A” CinemaScore.

Now an earlier prediction says:

Just outside the top ten we find Universal’s Johnny English Strikes Again in 544 theaters and Pure Flix’s Indivisible debuting in 830 locations. Neither looks as if it will top $3 million for the weekend, falling short of the weekend top ten.

I think there is slight upward trend for Indivisible. I think this movie will do even better when the evil Halloween movies are all gone!

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...