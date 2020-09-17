“Brainwashed by the media

possessed by greed and power

tryin’ to build an empire……”

What’s Goin’ On

Sample Situation

Barz Nice Produced by Bully Boi

In this Covid-19 environment, I like many Americans are working remotely from home. I have converted my living room into a home office. I have a large folding table with all the trimmings of what an office needs. Highback leather rolling chair, Mac Book Air with 17 inch Dell monitor for my work as a Collections Agent for Visa to the far left, my personal Mac Book Pro in the center, my Cannon Printer Scanner in the back and to the right Mandy’s personal Dell Laptop with Dell 15 inch monitor.

Mandy and I get into our household routine every weekday morning. The alarm goes off at 0600 hours. We roll around for a while talking. Mandy spends a few minuted yelling at the Twitter feed. As a black conservative she starts her day checking stories which are breaking on social media. I get up and feed Eva Elizabeth our doggie daughter an eight year old Malti-poo (Maltese Poodle mix). Eva has this thing where she back spins her silver food dish, then she looks at me like she is battling DJ Jazzy Jeff or Jam Master Jay (R.I.P). I grab the silver food bowl as well as her water dish with the scripted letters spelling “DIVA” in cursive. Open the refrigerator grab the Fresh Pet dog food and the spring water (yes, Eva drinks spring water) pour dog food and the water. Carry the food and water back over to her pink placemat with with lettering which say “BARK”. I place the food and water down, turn around and Eva is standing behind me. I pick her up, give her a kiss on the head and place her gently in front of the dishes so she can eat.

With that done, I crush up Mandy’s grandmother’s medicine and start to get her breakfast ready. Usually something like scrambled eggs, sausage, grits and coffee. I boot up my work computer so it is fired up and ready to hit the dialer at 0830 hours when I sit down. And then, it really starts when Mandy’s grandmother turns on the TV. It’s the mainstream media. SMH. All day as I sit in the living room I hear all the negative reporting about how Donald Trump didn’t warn the American people about Covid-19. About how Donald Trump is not fit to be president. About Donald Trump did not do enough to combat the global warming issues. About how Donald Trump is at fault because of all the loss of employment due to Covid-19. By 0930 hours I am ready to go get my Glock 19 and place a round right through the television. I laugh to myself as I hear Mandy say, “ I am SO glad my grandmother can’t vote!”

The media has really changed over the years. A fond memory I have of my father Sylvester Fauconier (R.I.P. Cancer Sucks) was that he bought me an American Heritage Dictionary, a highlighter and a notebook. He would get me the Sunday New York Times and I would read the articles, highlight any words that I didn’t know the meaning off, look them up in the dictionary and then use them in a sentence. In those exercises I remember that the New York Times used to report and allow the reader to draw his or her own conclusion. Listening to the media now, I really can see how that has changed. Media wants to provide misinformation and mislead the listening public. Then with misinformation the public becomes “emotional” and gets all bend out of shape. In addition we all begin to fight with one another on our favorite social media platform.

I remember covering the 2016 Libertarian National Convention in Orlando ,Florida. I was reporting as a contributor for both Freedom Gulch and Virginia Right. I met a reporter from CNN. He stood in awe of the event. Where the independent media out numbered the mainstream media. I told the CNN reporter that you all don’t cover things in an objective and proper manner so it is up to the independent media to cover the stories. Because if we don’t do it, the story will not be covered.

In addition, since 2015 I have worked communications for several political campaigns in Virginia and North Carolina. I have worked for Libertarians, Independents and now for a Republican candidate. The most objective press was in Southwest Virginia for Libertarian candidates like Dustin Evans, Dean Davison and Charlie Milner. The newspapers and television media in the area really allowed great, informative stories to be run and allowed the people to decide what they wanted. But, in other parts of Virginia, the news media seeks to silence Libertarian and Conservative voices.

That is the reason why my brother Markel Prines and I started our show Talks Over Drinks (www.TalksOverDrinks.com) in 2016 and why I continue to contribute to Virginia Right when my time allows. It is because the mainstream media is not objective. Mandy listens to many of President Donald Trump’s speeches. I don’t hear anything crazy when I listen in as Mandy lays across the bed sideways. But, the mainstream media will take one sound byte and blow the entire thing out of proportion. So as we enter what people claim in “the most important election of all times” I would invite you all to fact check and collect factual information so you may make an informed decision. And don’t tell a Libertarian that a vote for their candidate is a wasted vote or a vote for Trump. Just because someone else exercises their vote in a different manner, doesn’t mean it is wasted.