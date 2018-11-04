I am also endorsing a vote for Dave Brat (who I saw unexpectedly yesterday at the Alzheimer’s Walk) in the 7th and Rob Wittman in the 1st.
The Brat-Spanberger race is very ugly. A lot of the ugliness is not primarily the fault of the candidates but was stirred up by outside PACs. But the issues did not get a clear hearing. For that I blame: Abigail Spanberger.
She tried to play the “federal law enforcement” card and slide by without a discussion of the issues. Now if I ever ran for office (and I did) the issues are the most important reason for running. I thank Spanberger for her service to our country. But issues are critical. And she lost control of the campaign.
And this business about “Brat going Washington” is about the silliest thing I have ever heard. Dave Brat might have made a few mistakes. But he is hardly a swamp creature.
But the thing that should seal this for the average voter was Spanberger supporting (yes civilly and yes politely) higher taxes and regulations. Caught on tape! That was brilliant. There is clarity as to Spanberger’s vision.
Vision: Cong. Brat has the vision needed and we need to return him to DC November 6.
Rob Wittman is a powerful congressman and will still have some power even if the Dems come to power. I have found him personable. He is not quite as “Freedom Caucus” as Brat. But we need to do all we can to ensure Nancy Pelosi never takes the Speaker’s gavel again. Vote Wittman on Tuesday.
About Elwood Sanders
Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)
Dude took money from special interests and then voted to cut their taxes and increase spending, some of which goes to the corporations that gave him money.
Sounds pretty swamp creature to me!
where is your proof? not the lies coming from Democrats but actual proof.
My good friend Sandy is spot on with Brat, very worthy of being re-elected to another term.
As for Wittman–personable–has that become the new criteria in judging a incumbent Congressman with 11 year record ?
I see the value in voting, but I also see with my eyes being wide open. The point that Nancy Pelosi running the House is a valid one, but at some point honesty and intellect has to come into play. I won’t be swayed by the threat of losing the house with fear of what Dem’s might do, hence vote your conscience
Wittman has exhibited cowardice in his refusal to address what spending he would support cutting the sole question our group has labored to get Wittman to come and speak at one of our meetings. We begun asking him almost a year ago….yet his scheduling is a sorry excuse his staff has continued to offer up as to why he is too busy He ( Wittman ) finds the time to speak to each and every group that has their hand out wanting more federal dollars. Wittman has mastered the art of retaining a congressional seat by doling out just enough tax dollars to a variety of groups that collectively keep sending him back to DC. Wittman wouldn’t even cut spending to the vaunted Amtrak subsidies…..one must then ask , what would Rob Wittman actually support cutting ? It is a fair question and one that he does everything he can to avoid answering.
Vote , but consider writing in a worthy Patriots name as I plan to do. Our vote is too precious to waste it on a member who has nothing of consequence to distinguish why he warrants going back for another two years.
Bob Shannon King William