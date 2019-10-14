BREAKING NEWS! Blogger Sanders is Guest Speaker at New Kent GOP Spaghetti Dinner!

The Virginia Right Blogger, Elwood Earl “Sandy” Sanders, Jr., Esq. will be the guest speaker at the New Kent Republicans spaghetti dinner:

Tuesday October 29, 2019 – 6 pm for the dinner (come out and help the New Kent GOP Committee) and 7 15 or so is Sanders!

Site: Maria’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant (2595 New Kent Hwy, Quinton); the spaghetti’s gotta be good at a place called Maria’s Italian Restaurant!

The speech is on unity and get out the vote!

The blogger’s written response is: “I am honored and humbled to speak to the New Kent Republicans, and I need to thank Chair Mark Daniel and JB Benson for the gracious invite. I hope folks are not disappointed. Let’s get out the vote!”