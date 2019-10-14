Categorized | News

BREAKING NEWS! Blogger Sanders is Guest Speaker at New Kent GOP Spaghetti Dinner!

Posted on October 14, 2019.

The Virginia Right Blogger, Elwood Earl “Sandy” Sanders, Jr., Esq. will be the guest speaker at the New Kent Republicans spaghetti dinner:

Tuesday October 29, 2019 – 6 pm for the dinner (come out and help the New Kent GOP Committee) and 7 15 or so is Sanders!

Site: Maria’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant (2595 New Kent Hwy, Quinton); the spaghetti’s gotta be good at a place called Maria’s Italian Restaurant!

The speech is on unity and get out the vote!

The blogger’s written response is:  “I am honored and humbled to speak to the New Kent Republicans, and I need to thank Chair Mark Daniel and JB Benson for the gracious invite. I hope folks are not disappointed. Let’s get out the vote!”

About Elwood Sanders

Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CommentLuv badge

Tom White Says:

Nothing is more conservative than a republican wanting to get their majority back. And nothing is more liberal than a republican WITH a majority.

Sign up for Virginia Right Once Daily Email Digest

No Spam - ever! We send a daily email with the posts of the previous day. Unsubscribe at any time.
* = required field

Follow Us Anywhere!

The Watcher’s Council

Archives