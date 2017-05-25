As a US Navy Veteran, I learned long ago that Navy SEAL’s are the best of the best. The dedication and determination needed to go through the training alone makes them stand out head and shoulders above the rest. And I found SEAL’s to be some of the most honorable and forthright humans on this earth during my service and since.

So when I saw a post on the Bull Elephant accusing 56th District Candidate for House of Delegates John McGuire of “pretending” to sell his house in the 73rd District to “fool” voters in the 56th into thinking he will be living in the district, I was appalled. One thing I know about John is that this is not something he would do.

Now I have known Brian Landrum, the author of the post, for a while. And he is a very good and bright young man. But this accusation is not only completely false, it may be libelous as well. A tiny bit of research and an understanding of the process of selling a home is all it takes to know the truth here.

First, John’s current home that is up for sale is hardly what one would call a mansion. And the listing price of $1,125,000 isn’t necessarily the selling price. But it is a nice home in a nice section of Henrico. And for a family with 5 children, a 6 bedroom home isn’t an extravagance.

But selling a home is a process. And the first thing you have to do is renovate the place to put it in marketable condition. That takes time and it takes money. And John has been working on this sale for some time. His youngest child is about to leave the nest and John and his wife will be empty nesters very soon. With a 6 bedroom house and 6 bedroom house bills. Far more than he needs and a complete waste of money, in my opinion.

But what do you do while the house is on the market? Rush out and buy another home? Or do you find a place to rent for the near term, sell your house and then buy another? John and his wife chose the latter.

And what of this “cheap” apartment he rented to “fool” the voters? Well, it is a 3 bedroom apartment in a very nice complex. I don’t know what John is paying for the place, but the rent according to the Apartment Complex web page is $1,700 per month. And John also rents a garage which I assume is extra.

Pretty snazzy for a “fake” “cheap” apartment. And I don’t know the details of his lease, but I am betting it is at least a year. That comes to $20,400 (not counting the garage and utilities) just to “fool” the voters? Seriously? That is more than the job he is running for pays.

When I read John had rented a “cheap” apartment I got the mental picture of a run down one bedroom flat or “bedsitter” over a garage somewhere in the 56th. But when I looked into it, it isn’t that at all. He has a place to live in while he renovates his house for sale. And he plans to buy another smaller house in the 56th when he sells his current house.

John McGuire went to Henrico High School and has spent his life before and after his Navy career in Henrico. He moved from a house in Henrico to an apartment in Henrico 11 miles away. The fact that some of his kids have not yet changed their voter registration address is hardly proof that they live in the house they are selling.

Instead of a “hit” piece to try to trump up some ridiculous issue, Brian Landrum should have done what I did. Pick up the phone and ask John McGuire what is going on with this move.

Bottom line: John McGuire lives in the 56th District. His house is legitimately on the market and he will buy another house when sells the one he has. Plain and simple.

And for crying out loud, leave his family out of this. John’s wife is a professional Realtor and works for one of the best Realty companies in the state. To accuse her of perpetrating a dishonest sale is absolutely shameful, uncalled for and libelous.

And Brian Landrum owes John McGuire and his family an apology.

John McGuire is a fighter. Below is a bit of this amazing man’s story. He is exactly the kind of leader we need fighting for Virginia.

When I was five, my mother left me on a street corner in downtown Richmond and drove away. I bounced from one foster home to the next and attended nine elementary schools. During this time I never lost my faith or determination.

Instead of becoming a statistic, I graduated from Henrico High School and sought to serve our country. I was told I was too small and not strong enough to become a U.S. Navy SEAL. I learned firsthand that the only limits are those that you put on yourself. Two hundred men began my Navy SEAL training class – only 19 graduated. I was one of them.

After my decade of service as a U.S. Navy SEAL, I founded SEAL Team PT, Inc., in my hometown of Richmond. It is our mission to help teams and individuals become stronger, healthier, and more confident. SEAL Team PT will celebrate 19 years of service to our community this fall.

In 2006 I broke my neck in an accident. Doctors were almost certain I would not survive. It took me a year to learn how to walk again and three years to write my name. My faith and my family helped me through those times and with relentless hard work, I overcame adversity and continue to look for more ways to serve.

I believe God gave me a second chance. Reaffirming my commitment to serve, I will work just as hard for you in the House of Delegates as I have overcoming my own obstacles.

As a husband and father of five I know the importance of building a true partnership between our families, our communities and our state government. As your delegate, I will use my background and skills to strengthen and protect the Commonwealth. I would be honored to serve you and humbly ask for your vote in the Republican primary June 13th. Hoo Yah!

About Tom White Tom is a US Navy Veteran, owns an Insurance Agency and is currently an IT Manager for a Virginia Distributor. He has been published in American Thinker, currently writes for the Richmond Examiner as well as Virginia Right! Blog. Tom lives in Hanover County, Va and is involved in politics at every level and is a Recovering Republican who has finally had enough of the War on Conservatives in progress with the Leadership of the GOP on a National Level.

