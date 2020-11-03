Can Trump Actually Carry Virginia? Tantalizing Evidence Suggests Maybe…

Very speculative…

I had written off Virginia. I voted for President Trump more as a hope than a realistic chance he might win. I was influenced by radio talk show host John Fredericks who has said for weeks Trump can win – behind yes but can win. His theory was that Get Out The Vote might help the President.

But there is that pesky Northern Virginia.

First I have the intriguing post from the VCDL:

Target Smart, a Democrat-leaning election data firm, has reported its analysis of early voters — and its projection of who will vote on Election Day. It has concluded:

President Trump can win Virginia.



Target Smart provides the following data for Virginia:

Early Voting through 10/30/2020: 2,292,289+ ballots cast

DEM 1,109,287 (48.4%) REP 872,623 (38.1%) Other 310,379 (13.5%)



Of estimated total turnout in Virginia, based on past performance, 53% have already voted, leaving 46% to vote on Election Day with 1% no opinion.



Voters left to vote on Election Day: REP 55% DEM 30% IND 15%

Election Day Voters Preference: Trump 59% Biden 35% Jorgensen 4% (Libertarian).



In short, Target Smart concludes that President Trump is looking at a four-point lead in Virginia IF he gets a solid Republican turnout.

The VCDL (or TargetSmart) is actually citing a post called Statespoll and while they do not predict the Old Dominion is going for the President, they do have it in a moderately Dem status (They use Tilt/Lean/Likely and Virginia is Lean Dem).

Statespoll, Pollwatch 2020 and Larry Schweikart (A bit more strident than I am fully comfortable) are alternative information sites for contrarian views of this election. I recommend EVERY Trump voter get out in vote today and have a MSN news blackout.

Larry Schweikart says in a very recent tweet:

VA is NOT out of reach. Student shortfall + black shortfall + Trump-voting blacks + crazy #s from whites, over 50, men and non-college may be enough.

This is my feel; VA still likely for the Dems but vote as it it matters, Because it does!