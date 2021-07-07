Celebrate Our Independence

It is 0446 hours on Monday, July 5, 2021. What wakes me……I forgot to cover the grill. I think THAT was my biggest problem yesterday. The Fourth of July signifies the birth of America. Is America a perfect place? No it may not be. However, America is a place where you can make changes. You have the freedom to choose.



Last year at 49, I returned to school by taking some classes at my local community college. I had to knock the cobwebs off my brain. But after some study, I received two logistics certifications as well as my Commercial Driver’s License. It was not easy however, no one was oppressing me or had their boot in my neck. My former Captain advised I was not going to find a job in a pandemic……I proved him wrong. It was a triumphant day when I submitted my resignation letter via email.



Two things come to my mind when I think of the Fourth of July. The first is a pop culture thing. It is speech from the 1996 movie Independence Day. Actor Bill Pullman played President Whitmore. And still to this day he delivered the most EPIC movie speech EVER!!! Who wants to be in power as a leader when chaos and mass confusion is going on?! He had to give the people a pep talk. He was regal in this effort. President Whitmore advised “. …..we cannot be consumed by our petty differences anymore…..”

President Whitmore’s July 4, 1996 Independence Day Speech (text and video)



https://www.americanrhetoric.com/MovieSpeeches/moviespeechindependenceday.html

Sadly, I believe we are at THAT time in Virginia and in America where we have to come together at the table and discuss what divides us and make arrangements to work things out.



Second, Crispus Attucks was the first man to die in the fight for America’s freedom. Doing some digging, I see there is question whether Attucks was a Mulatto, African and Native American. According to Wikipedia, “Attucks was considered a Black Patriot because he was killed at the Boston Massacre.”



Early Americans so unhappy, they went to war because of their condition.**

In church, the Man of God’s message was we as we commemorate the Fourth of July looking at people who fought and died for our freedom we must understand Christ died for our freedom as well. Christians do not fight anybody for anything. All we have to do is “submit” let go and follow God.

I was interviewing Roy Revolution (Leroy Walker) for an upcoming piece. Roy said, “I see you on your 40 days.”



Reference to Noah on the ark. I feel “at peace” driving my tractor. It gives me solace. Just God, Eva Elizabeth (my 8 year old doggie daughter) and myself. I am free to think clearly, praise the Lord, see the beauty of his creation.



I may not have always felt this way but, this is MY home. If I do not like it, I can put in the work to change it. I challenge each if you to go out and do YOUR part to make your community BETTER. I pray you all had a happy and safe Fourth of July.