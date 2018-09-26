Quantcast

Check Out This Hopeful Sign From the Golden State: Libertarian Running for CA State Assembly!

Posted on September 26, 2018.

Another gem from the Lions of Liberty podcast I just discovered.

Brandon Nelson is a 21 year old LP candidate who wrote his name onto the general election ballot!  He already beat the GOP hopeful by 2 votes and the Greens by 4!  (And who said every vote doesn’t count!)

Here is the podcast!

I was impressed as a Toastmaster member (understand this is not any sort of endorsement by Toastmasters of this blog or any position I take on this blog!  But I will say, whether you are Democrat, GOP or any other party, you will benefit from Toastmasters!) by Brandon’s poise in this interview.  I am also impressed at how well-read he seems to be.

Now in 2016, the incumbent (Cecilia Aguiar-Curry) had a Republican challenger – Charlie Schaupp – and Schaupp garnered over 36% of the vote.

Could be a real future in the LP for Brandon.

 

About Elwood Sanders

Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)


Tom White Says:

Nothing is more conservative than a republican wanting to get their majority back. And nothing is more liberal than a republican WITH a majority.

