Another gem from the Lions of Liberty podcast I just discovered.

Brandon Nelson is a 21 year old LP candidate who wrote his name onto the general election ballot! He already beat the GOP hopeful by 2 votes and the Greens by 4! (And who said every vote doesn’t count!)

I was impressed as a Toastmaster member (understand this is not any sort of endorsement by Toastmasters of this blog or any position I take on this blog! But I will say, whether you are Democrat, GOP or any other party, you will benefit from Toastmasters!) by Brandon’s poise in this interview. I am also impressed at how well-read he seems to be.

Now in 2016, the incumbent (Cecilia Aguiar-Curry) had a Republican challenger – Charlie Schaupp – and Schaupp garnered over 36% of the vote.

Could be a real future in the LP for Brandon.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

