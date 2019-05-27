Christmas in May AGAIN! Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party Wins National EU Parliament Election! Tories reduced to THREE seats!

It was exciting at the Sanders home last evening and the only disappointment was that Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party did not have a higher percentage of the vote.

The Brexit Party garnered over 31% of the EU vote and this was not a tiny turnout – the turnout was over 50%.

In the last EU elections in 2014, this was the blog headline:

Well, in 2019, the Brexit Party actually did better than UKIP did in 2014. This is the really neat graphic for Thursday’s elections from the Guardian.

Let’s sum up the destruction: Farage’s party won every region except Scotland and London (Northern Ireland has not reported yet) and won seats in every region including Scotland (came in 2nd) and London (came in 3rd). Over five million votes overall.

The false conservatives called the Tory party got three seats. Labour did somewhat better – 10 seats – but it was the anti-Brexit Liberal Democrats that came in second with 16 seats and 20 percent. (The UK Greens did better than the Conservatives but not as well as Labour, winning seven seats and 12% of the vote.)

And this Guardian article raises the spectre of what I called (I believe I was the first to do so in 2013) the Farage Labourite – a takeoff from the Reagan Democrat. Here is one such article, again from the Guardian, with short highlight on the turnout.

The party’s success was unsurprising in a region where only one local authority, Newcastle, voted to remain in the 2016 EU referendum, and that by a margin of just 0.7%. Nigel Farage’s new party won 240,056 votes, twice that of Labour, which won 119,931. The Liberal Democrats were a close third, on 104,330. The Greens were fourth on 49,905, ahead of the Conservatives (42,395), Ukip (38,269) and Change UK (24,968).

Looks like there are hundreds of thousands if not millions of Farage Labourites in Great Britain. We may find out on Thursday June 6 when a by-election in Peterborough for the Westminster Parliament and the Brexit Party has a candidate standing. The former incumbent, recalled by her constituents, was a Labourite who won it from the Conservatives by a narrow margin.

Congrats to one of the greatest politicians in UK history and maybe ever: Nigel Farage! Here’s what I’d say if I could meet him. And my kids want to go to England in the worst way!