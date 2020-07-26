Chuck Smith is Running for AG Again

Should Be a Virginia Right Interview Shortly

Chester “Chuck” Smith, a Virginia Beach attorney and unsuccessful candidate for Attorney General in 2017 (he failed to make the ballot because of the draconian 10,000 signature requirement) is running again.

(Disclaimer Alert: Smith has used our printing service for his appeals!)

Here is Smith’s bio from his website:

Chuck was born July 4, 1952 in Greensboro, North Carolina. At the age of five, he and his mother moved to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where he completed grade school and high school. Upon high school graduation in 1970 at age 17, Chuck joined the U.S. Marine Corps — at a time when many young Americans were dodging the draft or fleeing to Canada, Mexico and Europe because of the dangers and unpopularity of the Vietnam War. Chuck graduated from boot camp at Parris Island, South Carolina, and served two years of active duty in the Marine infantry (1970 to 1972). Chuck says joining the Marines was one of the best decisions he ever made. He states the Corps taught him the importance of discipline and leadership, how to work as a team, and the virtues of honor, courage, and commitment. Following military service, Chuck attended North Carolina Central University for six years (1972-1978) where he obtained two degrees — a Bachelor of Science Degree in political science in 1975 and a Juris Doctorate (J.D.) Degree in law in 1978. While attending law school, he also qualified for and completed the U.S. Navy’s Judge Advocate General (JAG) student program. In 1979 Chuck was commissioned a U.S. Navy legal officer, where he served for 26 years (active, inactive, and reserve service). During this 20-year naval career, he served as a prosecutor, defense counsel, administrative discharge officer, plus a prestigious assignment as a special assistant to a U.S. attorney. Chuck and his wife Edith have five children, one of who is a U.S. Naval Academy graduate. Chuck is fluent in Spanish.

I spoke briefly with the candidate and I told Chuck that I’d interview him shortly. He is serious in intent (Smith raised over $100,000, mostly in in-kind contributions) and abounds in confidence. He discussed his 40 years as an attorney, his chairmanship of the VB Republican Committee, his service in the Marines as qualifications for the office.

Smith has the standard GOP positions (perhaps a tiny bit to the right of the party) in the election:

Shredding the Constitution

2nd Amendment

Protect “life”

Enforce laws against illegal immigration to protect all Virginians.

Fight for Virginia freedoms against the encroachment of the federal government on issues that matter to Virginians.

Review and redress the liberal agenda of the 2020 Virginia General Assembly.

Restore the winning tradition of the Republican Party of Virginia after 10 straight statewide losses.

Two concerns: I do not think we should replace a liberal activist with a conservative one and Smith needs to broaden his base of ideas. I recommend reforms of the domestic relations laws and a statewide indigent defense system perhaps combined with a statewide capital prosecution unit.

We also discussed how the public perception of the AG is a crimefighter but the real primary job is protect the people – consumer protection, civil issues and discrimination. (The Attorney General does have a criminal appellate division and does prosecute specialized areas such as computer crimes.) The AG also interprets laws for local and state officials. There is also a fair bureaucracy to oversee. Smith does not appear to have extensive administrative experience BUT if he is willing to select solid administrators that can be overcome.

It’s way too early to say what may happen; I think all three statewide offices will be interesting races. (I doubt the Libertarians will run a candidate for one of these offices at this point but it is not a sure thing. I will also say it is doubtful that a certain blogger would be drafted by either the GOP or the LP to run for AG or for LG, as I have recommended several times the LP should run their best candidate for Lieutenant Governor.)