Cinco de Mayo on Taco Tuesday? OH YES!

Posted on May 5, 2020.

A Great Anti-Imperialist Holiday!

I almost forgot. I happened to see the date this AM and realized: It’s Cinco de Mayo! Go here for some background on this anti-imperialist holiday – not Mexican independence day (That’s in September) but it was on May 5, 1862 that the Mexican army defeated French invaders trying to establish eventually the short-lived Mexican Empire.

And every few years (5, 6 or 11) Cinco de Mayo falls on Taco Tuesday! So consider a homemade taco salad – or Chipotle gets it! Queso de Mayo! Won’t happen again until May 5, 2026!

About Elwood Sanders

Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)


Tom White Says:

Nothing is more conservative than a republican wanting to get their majority back. And nothing is more liberal than a republican WITH a majority.

