Cinco de Mayo on Taco Tuesday? OH YES!

A Great Anti-Imperialist Holiday!

I almost forgot. I happened to see the date this AM and realized: It’s Cinco de Mayo! Go here for some background on this anti-imperialist holiday – not Mexican independence day (That’s in September) but it was on May 5, 1862 that the Mexican army defeated French invaders trying to establish eventually the short-lived Mexican Empire.

And every few years (5, 6 or 11) Cinco de Mayo falls on Taco Tuesday! So consider a homemade taco salad – or Chipotle gets it! Queso de Mayo! Won’t happen again until May 5, 2026!